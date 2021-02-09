National Geographic Announces Spring 2021 Content Rollout at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Geographic President of Content Courteney Monroe unveiled today the spring schedule of premieres for National Geographic’s premium science, adventure and exploration content at the Television Critics Association Virtual Winter Press Tour.

“In the wake of this extraordinary and unprecedented year, we remain focused at National Geographic on telling stories that remind us that beauty and wonder still exist in our world,” said Monroe. “From ‘IMPACT with Gal Gadot’ to ‘Secrets of The Whales’ and the return of ‘Uncharted with Gordon Ramsay,’ National Geographic transports audiences around the globe, inspiring a new generation of explorers and adventurers.”

Highlights of National Geographic Content’s new premieres include the highly anticipated March 21 debut of “Genius: Aretha” starring Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin; March 29 premiere of a night of adventure with new series “Race to the Center of the Earth,” from “The Amazing Race” producers, paired with a new season of fan-favorite adventure series “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”; Memorial Day premiere of new personality-driven series “Breaking Bobby Bones” paired with a new season of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”; new digital doc shorts series “National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot” dropping on April 19 across National Geographic digital and social platforms; and the Disney+ Earth Day premiere of the original series “Secrets of the Whales,” from executive producer James Cameron and featuring National Geographic Photographer Brian Skerry.

Full press releases and trailers for “Genius: Aretha,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” “Race to the Center of the Earth,” “National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot,” “Secrets of the Whales,” “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” “Breaking Bobby Bones” and “Red Summer” can be found at natgeotvpressroom.com.

National Geographic Content - NEW PREMIERE DATES (U.S. ONLY):

MARCH

OWN THE ROOM on Disney+ from National Geographic Documentary Films (NEW DOC)

Premieres Friday, March 12

LINK TO TRAILER: https://youtu.be/BS1n2UDqYzU

Five students from disparate corners of the planet take their big ideas to Macau, China, host of one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions in the world, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela is an immigrant escaping the crisis in Venezuela, taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU. They’ve each overcome immense obstacles in pursuit of their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. Their ideas have already changed their own lives, but are they ready to change the world?

DR. OAKLEY, YUKON VET on Nat Geo WILD (Returning Series)

Premieres Saturday, March 13, 9/8c

All previous seasons of “Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” are available to stream on Disney+

Every day is a unique challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles across the Great North. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a wolverine, or braving fierce landscapes to return moose calves to the wild, Dr. Oakley will do whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.

GENIUS: ARETHA on National Geographic (New Season of Anthology Series)

(Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Clive Davis, 20th Television, MWM Studios and EUE/Sokolow)

Four-night Television Event Premieres Sunday, March 21 at 9/8c, with back-to-back episodes, available next day on Hulu

LINK TO TRAILER: https://youtu.be/ryGpdVuuq_Y

“Genius” is National Geographic's critically acclaimed anthology series that dramatizes the fascinating stories of the world’s most brilliant innovators, their extraordinary achievements and their volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships. This third season will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion and is widely considered to be the greatest singer of the past 50 years, receiving countless honors throughout her career. Starring double-Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin and Emmy®-award winning Courtney B. Vance as C.L. Franklin, “Genius: Aretha” will be the first-ever, definitive and only authorized scripted series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul. Previous seasons, “Genius: Einstein” and “Genius: Picasso” are available to stream on Hulu.

RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS on National Geographic (Returning Series)

Premieres Monday, March 29 at 9/8c

The previous Nat Geo season of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” is available to stream on Disney+

National Geographic is officially the new home of the wildly popular hit series “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.” In its second season on National Geographic, world-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls returns to the wilderness eager to push the mental and physical limits of a brand-new slate of celebrities in the hit adventure series “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.” Hollywood’s fan favorites come along for another adventurous ride to join Grylls in new challenges that make even the bravest shudder. Each week, a new celebrity guest leaves the luxury of their homes to venture into some of the most extreme environments in the world to conquer fears, test their limits and sometimes dabble in nature’s not-so-tasty delicacies. Continuing to push superstars’ comfort levels, this season Grylls travels the globe from the deserts of Utah to the Dolomites of Italy and the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California for more epic, life-changing adventures. This season’s celebrities include: Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Bobby Bones (“Breaking Bobby Bones,” “American Idol”), Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Deadpool”), Gina Carano (“The Mandalorian”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Brain Games,” “Prom”), Danica Patrick (former professional racing driver), Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Sons of Anarchy”) and Rainn Wilson (“The Office,” “Utopia”).

RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH on National Geographic (New Series)

Premieres Monday, March 29 at 10/9c

LINK TO EXCLUSIVE SCENE FROM THE PREMIERE EPISODE: https://youtu.be/IXT6mU-4Bbo

The epic seven-part series, created by award-winning producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, is an adrenaline-fueled global competition that pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize. “Race to the Center of the Earth” is an extreme non-elimination competition that follows four groups of adventurers, each starting from different corners of the earth, as they race to a buoy holding the grand prize. Racing from different corners of the planet — South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia, the teams will face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect. The first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all. Embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, these adventurous teams, made up of friends and co-workers, are confident their bond is what will lead them to the finish line.

APRIL

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PRESENTS: IMPACT WITH GAL GADOT on National Geographic digital and social platforms (New Digital Series)

Premieres weekly beginning Monday, April 19

LINK TO TRAILER: https://youtu.be/2pTc4DfFH3Q

In the heart of some of the most difficult circumstances in the world, there exist beacons of hope. National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot is a compelling new six-part short-form documentary series from executive producers Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Jaron Varsano (“Cleopatra”), Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth (“Freeheld”), Entertainment One’s (eOne) Tara Long (Emmy®-nominated “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later”) and RPC’s Ryan Pallota, that follows the powerful stories of resilient young women around the globe who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things.

SECRETS OF THE WHALES on Disney+ (New Series)

Four-Part Event Series Premieres Earth Day, April 22

(From executive producer James Cameron and featuring National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry)

Epic, revealing and emotional, that’s what you get when immersed in the secretive world of whales and see life and love from their perspectives. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron, “Secrets of the Whales” plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Featuring the expansive knowledge and skill of acclaimed National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry, the four-part Earth Day special-event series unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones. Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined. Narrated by award-winning actress and conservationist Sigourney Weaver (“Alien,” “Avatar,” “Gorillas in the Mist”), this is a personal story that very few are lucky enough to witness … until now.

In addition, National Geographic magazine’s May issue (available online at natgeo.com mid-April) will be a single topic Earth Day issue showcasing Skerry’s bold new photography. Skerry’s latest work will also be featured in the National Geographic book “Secrets of the Whales,” timed to the series (on sale April 6).

KINGDOM OF THE POLAR BEARS on Nat Geo WILD (New Special)

Two-hour Special Premieres Earth Day, April 22 at 8/7c

As the Arctic changes faster than ever, Dennis Compayre, a veteran polar bear guide, makes an epic first-time journey following his beloved bears through the brutal Canadian winter and onto the frozen waters of Hudson Bay. In this high-stakes, high-reward venture, the team documents the secret world of polar bears and the mysterious and disappearing kingdom of ice that sustains them. The winter hunting and birthing season is a critical time for these bears and is largely undocumented, deemed too difficult and dangerous for humans to follow … until now. The team, armed with traditional ecological knowledge and the latest 4K camera technology, witnesses never-before-seen seal-hunting strategies and documents rapid adaptations to climate change, including whale predation and open-water hunting.

MAY

CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS on Nat Geo WILD (Returning Series)

Premieres Saturday, May 22, 9/8c

Season one of “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” is available to stream on Disney+

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals, located 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From adhering Tilapia scales to save an attacked dog to assembling a splint on a rare South American bird, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED New Episodes on National Geographic (Returning Series)

Eight-Part Third Season Premieres Monday, May 31 at 9/8c, Available Next Day on Disney+

Seasons one and two of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” are also available to stream on Disney+

LINK TO CLIP: https://youtu.be/HaAItN-Bva8

Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road to embark on exhilarating adventures, exploring world cultures through food in National Geographic’s “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.” The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete feasts his way around the globe – risking life and limb in daring missions – in pursuit of culinary inspiration and edible excellence. Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay will partake in culinary customs, learn about delicious delicacies and taste fresh flavors unique to each region. In the upcoming third season, Ramsay goes off the grid and off recipe as he feasts his way through Texas, Portugal, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Maine, the Smoky Mountains and Mexico.

BREAKING BOBBY BONES on National Geographic (New Series)

Premieres Monday, May 31 at 10/9c, with two back-to-back episodes, then moves to Sundays at 10/9c with two new episodes premiering each week

LINK TO TRAILER: https://youtu.be/nxMGX6ffveA

In each half-hour episode of “Breaking Bobby Bones,” Bobby Bones pursues his own mantra—Fight. Grind. Repeat.—by traveling to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities. Upon arrival, he meets local everyday heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today. Through their joint experiences, viewers come along for the ride learning what it’s like to become a tenacious stunt artist, kayak the Colorado River blindfolded and play para hockey on a sled. It’s an action-packed celebration of Americans who work hard, play hard and, above all, take pride in everything they do.

JUNE

RED SUMMER (w.t.) on National Geographic (New Documentary Film)

Premieres June 2021

LINK TO TRAILER: https://youtu.be/Wz0MNOivGY4

National Geographic Documentary Films partners with acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter ("The Way I See It," "Good Trouble: John Lewis") and Trailblazer Studios on a documentary special that sheds new light on a century-old period of intense racial conflict. “Red Summer” (working title) comes 100 years on from the two-day Tulsa Massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of as many as 300 Black people and left as many as 10,000 homeless and displaced. The film will premiere in June on National Geographic, commemorating Juneteenth when the last Black slaves in the U.S. heard of their emancipation. Award-winning Washington Post journalist and Tulsa native DeNeen Brown is at the heart of the film, reporting on the search for mass graves in her hometown. Digging into the events that lead to one of the worst episodes of racial violence in America's history, Brown uncovers new insights into this early 20th century period known as the Red Summer. Brown is uniquely placed to explore today's new civil rights movement in the context of the Tulsa Massacre and the Red Summer. With inside access to family members of those killed, law enforcement, archeologists and historians, Brown makes sense of the science and the politics intertwined throughout the search for Tulsa's mass grave. Leaving no stone unturned, “Red Summer” also untangles the role the media played in covering events at the time in order to reveal the full extent of the nation's buried past.

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS: ANIMAL EDITION on Nat Geo WILD (New Series)

Premieres Sunday, June 20 at 8/7c

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” has been a household staple since its inception, providing hilarious entertainment from some of the most happy coincidences and epic fails in television history. But there’s no question that animal videos featuring furry friends and scaly celebrities are the most entertaining yet. A spinoff of the ABC hit, “America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition” presents knee-slapping, tear-jerking animal humor to Nat Geo WILD!

About National Geographic Partners

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 133 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.