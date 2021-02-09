COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments to Open at 593 Florida Publix Pharmacies

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix is once again opening appointments to administer the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals at select Florida locations. This distribution includes doses provided by both the state of Florida and the federal government and expands appointment availability to 593 Publix pharmacies in 41 counties.

“With the addition of doses provided by the federal government, we are able to offer more Florida residents the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It is our privilege to serve during this time as we all work together to reduce the impact of the coronavirus in the state of Florida.”

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. The system will be open on three days for appointment times as follows:

Reservation system opens For appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 a.m. Eastern time Friday, Feb. 12

Saturday, Feb. 13

Sunday, Feb. 14 Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 a.m. Eastern time Monday, Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 16 Monday, Feb. 15, at 7 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, Feb. 17

Thursday, Feb. 18

Locations

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwanee, Volusia and Walton. View a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at a nearby Publix.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,266 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.