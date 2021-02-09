Envision Bank Partners with ZSuite Technologies to Expand Digital Offerings

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Bank has partnered with ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company offering digital tools that help businesses and individuals automate collection of recurring payments and manage security deposits, to expand its digital offerings to include ZRent and ZDeposit.

Envision Bank was searching for differentiated, value-add services and selected ZSuite Technologies to better meet the needs of the landlords and property managers in its customer base. Opening and managing a landlord tenant account is difficult, especially during a pandemic. With ZSuite’s products, account holders are able to streamline their payment collection and management capabilities while expanding their relationship with the bank.

“We believe in a ‘People and Tech’ approach that makes banking fast and efficient. Through our partnership with ZSuite, we’re able to further this belief by solving time-consuming problems for our customers,” said Richard Olson, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking and Corporate Marketing at Envision Bank. “With an incredibly timely and smooth implementation process, ZRent and ZDeposit have provided us a new way to offer exceptional value to our account holders.”

Established in 2019, ZSuite Technologies was founded by bringing both bankers and experienced technology executives together to help banks and credit unions compete in an ever-changing landscape. By strengthening the relationship between financial institutions and underserved consumers, ZSuite builds solutions that satisfy the needs of niche businesses and customers.

“Our mobile-ready, easy-to-use tools provide financial institutions, like Envision Bank, with innovative technology for specific verticals to grow their bank or credit union,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite. “At ZSuite, we understand the importance of developing a portfolio of products that serve customers’ evolving needs, while maintaining a unique position in the marketplace. We are proud to partner with Envision Bank and look forward to continuing to provide optimal value through our tailor-made products and support.”

ZSuite’s SaaS solutions, such as ZRent and ZDeposit, help drive business results by providing banks and credit unions with all-digital products that make day-to-day payment and deposit collection easier, faster and more compliant. These easy-to-operate and easy-to-understand tools enable banks and credit unions to increase low-cost, core deposits, boost overall customer experience and loyalty and reach clients beyond their branch footprint by using online channels.

About Envision Bank

Under the holding company of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB), Envision Bank is a publicly traded company headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Founded in 1851, the Bank provides traditional community banking consumer and small business services, including commercial lending, throughout the south shore region via five full-service branches. The Bank’s mortgage division, Envision Mortgage, delivers home borrowing solutions through a variety of products including programs for first-time and low- to moderate-income homebuyers. The Bank maintains lending and operations centers in Stoughton and North Attleboro, Massachusetts, four loan production offices throughout Massachusetts and two loan production offices in Southern New Hampshire. For more information on Envision Bank, please visit www.envisionbank.com.

About ZSuite Technologies

ZSuite Technologies is a financial technology company that aims to power community banks with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that banks can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent, ZDeposit and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around multi-use escrow subaccounting processes.

To learn more about ZSuite Technologies and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.