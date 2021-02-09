National CineMedia (NCM) and Ziosk Team Up to Entertain Restaurant Guests Nationwide

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and Ziosk, the industry leading restaurant technology platform for guest engagement, are reimagining entertainment at the table with a new Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) relationship.

The new NCM/DOOH group, which was created to further unite brands with audiences beyond theaters in a variety of complementary venues, will sell Ziosk media inventory alongside NCM’s Noovie® entertainment content and trivia programming on Ziosk’s national restaurant entertainment & media network.

With over 150,000 screens on tables at restaurants across the U.S., including top casual dining restaurants like Olive Garden, Yard House, Outback, Red Robin, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the Ziosk media network reaches highly engaged consumers with a dwell time of 50-55 minutes. Guests interact with the tablet to view specials, order food and drink, enroll in loyalty and eclub programs, view entertainment, complete surveys and contactless pay at the table. And since the Ziosk platform enables content to be curated according to the dining timeline, contextually relevant content can engage the audience at appropriate times throughout the experience with brand activation, trivia and entertainment content.

“Ziosk and National CineMedia go together like dinner and a movie – it’s the perfect place-based advertising combination,” said Steve Sapp, Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales with National CineMedia (NCM). “Ziosk tablets are integral to the dining experience in so many innovative restaurants, especially with today’s consumer demand for contactless ordering and payment options. Plus, movies are often a staple of enjoyable dinner conversation, so our Noovie entertainment and trivia content will be a welcome addition to the table, giving brands the ability to have direct, one-to-one engagement with people in a communal dining environment.”

“Ziosk is at the heart of personal interaction, conversation and experience – at the dining table,” said Jack Baum, chairman and CEO of Ziosk. “Our collaboration with NCM enables Ziosk to bring best-in-class entertainment content to guests and further enhances their dining experience through innovative technology.”

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

About Ziosk

Based in Dallas, Ziosk is the leading technology platform for the restaurant industry that drives guest engagement for restaurants. The Ziosk Platform is an omnichannel suite of products that provide safe, secure, contactless dining experiences and data insights to grow a restaurant’s top and bottom line. Initially known for the Ziosk Original tableside tablet, the Ziosk Platform now includes Ziosk Virtual, Ziosk Pro Server Tablet, Ziosk Mini and Ziosk Tether, all designed to bring convenience, safety and operational efficiency to the restaurant floor. Ziosk is strengthening guest engagement and operational efficiencies across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, the Ziosk relationship and expected consumer interactions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties.