UK’s ETL Awards Contract to GRC to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in Public Sector Agencies Through The Implementation of Liquid Immersion Cooling for Data Centre IT Equipment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centres, today announced that it has been awarded a place on the Essentia Trading Limited (ETL) Zero Carbon Delivery Framework, enabling any UK public sector entity the ability to acquire low and zero carbon infrastructure investments. GRC worked closely with its London-based European Agent Total Data Centre Solutions to be included in the Framework.

ETL’s Zero Carbon Delivery Framework provides a one stop shop allowing public sector entities such as hospitals, military, education, police/fire an expedited and compliant avenue for low and zero carbon infrastructure investments. And excitingly, UK Private and Listed companies are also able to utilise the ZCF to ensure best value. The Framework is no cost to access for public sector organisations and users can run mini competitions or directly award Trusted Suppliers. ETL is a subsidiary wholly owned by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and profits are invested back into the NHS. In 2018, ETL supported over 25 NHS Trusts with NHS Energy Efficiency Fund (NEEF) applications and the delivery of successful projects.

According to recent studies, data centres produce as much carbon as the shipping industry and unchecked, these emissions are projected to rapidly grow to 10% of the world's global carbon emissions by 2030. Moreover, data centre energy usage has been compounded due to the greater reliance on data centre activity from increased teleworking and other virtual activities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ETL’s Zero Carbon Delivery framework helps remove complexity and provides a faster route to market for technologies that will help meet sustainability goals,” said Alexandra Hammond, Sustainability Director at ETL. “We are delighted to work with companies like GRC who can enable data centre managers to move towards net zero carbon emissions.”

The UK has had its eye on carbon reduction for some time and to drive nation-wide carbon reduction, in June 2019, parliament passed legislation requiring organisations to reduce the UK’s net emissions of greenhouse gases by 100% relative to 1990 levels by 2050. ETL’s Zero Carbon Delivery Framework will provide access to the technology necessary to help meet this requirement.

“GRC is honoured to be part of ETL’s Framework to reduce the carbon footprint of public sector entities, while also contributing to their bottom line,” said Peter Poulin, CEO, GRC. “GRC’s participation in this initiative will allow data centre operators across the UK to increase energy efficiency, while also cutting their operating costs; it’s a win-win.”

To facilitate its relationship with ETL, GRC worked closely with its European Agent Total Data Centre Solutions (TDCS), a provider of mission critical infrastructure solutions with a focus on reducing the carbon footprint of data centres. TDCS will promote and sell GRC Immersion Cooling Systems. As part of the sales programme, TDCS will oversee product demonstrations and installations for organisations procuring GRC’s data centre immersion cooling through the Framework’s programme. “It was a challenge to introduce the concept of immersion cooling to the ETL team and then very rewarding when they agreed to let GRC bid for a place as a Trusted Supplier on the Framework. It was then a fantastic team achievement to attain Trusted Supplier status. We look forward to many successes with the ZCF in the years to come,’’ said Brian Clavin, Director of TDCS. “Providing liquid immersion cooling for data centre IT equipment reduces an organisation’s carbon footprint, and significantly reduces IT operating expenses, while increasing IT capacity.”

GRC is the only Framework supplier offering Immersion Cooling for Data Centre IT equipment. To support this initiative and ensure that GRC’s workforce and partners in the UK have the necessary resources, GRC has established a UK subsidiary, Green Revolution Cooling - UK. Additionally, in the coming months GRC will be opening a Centre of Excellence in one of London’s leading data centres. GRC’s UK Centre of Excellence will provide physical demonstrations of GRC’s liquid immersion cooling for data centre IT equipment and enable public sector data centre operators and other prospective clients to test drive GRC’s suite of products and assist Total Data Centre Solutions in familiarising its clients with this solution.

About GRC

Austin, TX-based GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data centre cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data centre design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in eighteen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

About Total Data Centre Solutions

TDCS are a team of data centre and media business professionals. Their suite of products and services help their clients reduce their carbon footprints while saving money. TDCS was created with the mission of assisting data centre developers but has extended its remit to offer to a wide range of solutions and services to companies and organisations in Europe and the Nordics. GRC’s Immersion Cooling is now one of the TDCS key solutions for carbon reduction and cost savings. www.totaldatacentresolutions.co.uk