Center for Human Development Chooses Netsmart as Healthcare IT Partner to Bridge Community Programs into a Unified Technology Platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Center for Human Development (CHD) has chosen Netsmart as its healthcare IT partner to deploy a unified technology platform to create clinical, financial and operational efficiencies across 80 high-quality programs and services supporting developmental services, child and family, behavioral health and addiction treatment.

The Massachusetts-based organization will leverage the industry-leading CareFabric® platform to enable its providers to better serve clients, allowing them to spend less time engaging with technology and more time engaging with the children, adults and families they serve.

“We were looking for a technology partner to provide an integrated platform that supports our diverse programs and more importantly, needed little customization,” said CHD CIO Jennifer O’Brien. “During the demo, we immediately recognized the Netsmart CareFabric platform delivers out-of-the-box integrated workflows — specifically for child and family, I/DD, substance use and behavioral health — including robust billing, telehealth, consumer portal, analytics and reporting capabilities.”

In recent months, the demand for telehealth has significantly increased. Approximately 71% of individuals indicate they are more likely to seek care if they can access telehealth services. “When it came to integrated telehealth services, Netsmart was the leading provider,” explained O’Brien. “Having a link that takes you out of your current solution and into another is not a truly integrated telehealth module. Workflow is very important to us; an integrated solution means we keep the same process but deliver the services virtually.”

CHD operates under the mantra that they are here to find solutions — through this approach the organization has been awarded CARF® accreditation as well as earning Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) expansion funding. “There are strict requirements for these programs, especially as it relates to reporting and the Netsmart platform meets these federal requirements,” said O’Brien.

Access to clinical decision support along with clinical, financial and operational key performance indicators (KPIs) will provide insight to drive thoughtful approaches to achieve CHD’s organizational goals to promote, enhance, and protect the dignity and welfare of people in need.

“It certainly is no secret that healthcare is transforming at a rapid pace, making it challenging for many organizations to find a truly integrated platform without plugging the gap with an assortment of third-party solutions to fulfill unique clinical program requirements,” explained Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “As the leading provider of technology and services solutions designed specifically for the human services space, it’s exciting to help CHD improve their programs and deliver the insights they need to achieve success in a continuously changing environment. It truly is a team effort.”

About CHD

The Center for Human Development, Inc. (CHD) provides a broad range of high quality, community-oriented human services dedicated to promoting, enhancing, and protecting the dignity and welfare of people in need.

With over 80 programs and services, CHD is Western Massachusetts’ largest and most successful social service organization, delivering a broad array of critical services with proven effectiveness, integrity and compassion. CHD has been helping people build strong, productive relationships since 1972. Each year, our community-based social service and behavioral health programs reach over 25,000 people in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. We currently employ more than 1,700 professionals across all of our locations. Working in local communities, and partnering with local agencies, we provide focused, personalized services that promote real and lasting change.

CHD is driven by a focus on excellence and a spirit of innovation. As a non-profit organization, our only motivation is helping people create successful lives. All of our relationships are rooted in respect – for our clients, for the communities we are honored to serve, for our colleagues, and for all the lives we touch.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,300 associates work hand-in-hand with our 675,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.