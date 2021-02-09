MemorialCare Offers Free Online Mental Health Resource to SoCal Communities

In response to the unprecedented need for mental health and mental wellbeing services during the pandemic, nonprofit health system MemorialCare is now offering a free online resource to not only its patients but to the entire community. The increased access to SilverCloud Health comes on the heels of ongoing reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that more than 40% of U.S adults are struggling with mental health or substance abuse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. SilverCloud provides an on-demand, virtual mental health platform that offers digital behavioral health care via evidence-based content, programs and support, with more than 1,000 MemorialCare patients having used the platform to-date. Anyone can sign up and customize their mental health program by joining the program directly through MemorialCare, by visiting memorialcare.org/silvercloud.

In response to the unprecedented need for mental health and mental wellbeing services during the pandemic, nonprofit health system MemorialCare is now offering a free online resource to not only its patients but to the entire community. The increased access to SilverCloud Health comes on the heels of ongoing reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that more than 40% of U.S adults are struggling with mental health or substance abuse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. SilverCloud provides an on-demand, virtual mental health platform that offers digital behavioral health care via evidence-based content, programs and support, with more than 1,000 MemorialCare patients having used the platform to-date. Anyone can sign up and customize their mental health program by joining the program directly through MemorialCare, by visiting memorialcare.org/silvercloud.

LOS ANGELES & FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the unprecedented need for mental health and mental wellbeing services during the pandemic, nonprofit health system MemorialCare is now offering a free online resource to not only its patients but to the entire community. The increased access to SilverCloud Health comes on the heels of ongoing reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that more than 40% of U.S adults are struggling with mental health or substance abuse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. SilverCloud provides an on-demand, virtual mental health platform that offers digital behavioral health care via evidence-based content, programs and support, with more than 1,000 MemorialCare patients having used the platform to-date. Anyone can sign up and customize their mental health program by joining the program directly through MemorialCare, by visiting memorialcare.org/silvercloud.

“COVID-19 has taken its toll in many ways and the insurmountable pain, loss and loneliness has only intensified mental health needs within our community,” said Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation. “An unprecedented number of people are struggling and do not know where to turn. Our hope is that those who need some help will find it on SilverCloud’s online platform.”

SilverCloud: Personalized Mental Health Tools, Programs and Support for Individual Needs

SilverCloud’s online psychoeducational and therapeutic program aims to help manage anxiety, depression, stress and sleep. Using a blend of online programs – complete with interactive tools and tactics – the platform is customizable and designed to meet a person’s unique mental health goals.

“SilverCloud Health is committed to effective mental health care for all, and we are excited to partner with MemorialCare to provide on-demand, clinically validated care to patients who are experiencing mental health challenges now more than ever,” said Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health. “We commend MemorialCare for offering a safe and confidential proven resource at no cost. Our partnership exemplifies a best-in-class model for digital mental health, which can significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients, enabling better mental health care for all.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacting the community’s health and well-being, MemorialCare recently added a new exclusive module – dealing with the emotional challenges caused by COVID-19 – as part of its free offering to the community. Other modules include:

Dealing with anxiety

Managing depression

Managing stress

Building resilience

Sleeping better

By signing up for SilverCloud through MemorialCare, the no-cost program does not require a doctor’s order, can be completed at any pace by participants and is accessible any time on smartphone, tablet and computer devices.

MemorialCare’s Commitment to Community-Based Mental Health Services, Healthcare Advancements

MemorialCare believes that caring for our mental health is equally as important as treating our physical health and, in addition to offering a diversified suite of healthcare services to enhance overall wellness, has partnered with like-minded organizations to help advance mental health offerings. Most recently, MemorialCare supported Be Well OC in opening the movement’s first mental health and wellness campus in Orange, which will provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment to residents regardless of payer.

Additionally, the MemorialCare Innovation Fund (MCIF), the investment arm of MemorialCare, helped fund the launch of the SilverCloud platform. MCIF partners with companies offering innovative products, services and technologies which help healthcare systems significantly improve performance and outcomes while serving their communities.

With the addition of SilverCloud services to its current mental health offerings, MemorialCare is underscoring its commitment to enhancing the mental health and well-being of the community and accelerating its efforts through its Collaborative Care Pilot program. Launched in 2018, the patient-centered program addresses anxiety and depression, enabling primary care physicians to screen for and initiate behavioral health treatment. Over the two-year period, 80% of patients in the program achieved remission from depression within 90 days. COVID-19, and the stress and anxiety put on individuals, has significantly impacted the speed of remission. Adding SilverCloud to the Collaborative Care program enables MemorialCare to scale up its efforts to meet the needs of a larger population and provides MemorialCare with the infrastructure to seamlessly transition current users to 100% virtual visits without program disruption.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare, a nonprofit health system, listed among the nation's Best Health Systems and Best Workplaces, has over 200 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties.

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is the world’s leading digital mental health company, enabling providers, health plans and employers to deliver clinically validated digital health and therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company’s multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of over 18 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions. Today, SilverCloud is being used by over 300 organizations globally to meet their populations’ mental health needs. Global experts have deeply validated the platform through full randomized control trials and real-world data from over 550,000 SilverCloud users. The platform continues to lead the industry with its effectiveness, engagement and range of clinical programs that encompasses the spectrum of mental health needs. Learn more at www.silvercloudhealth.com.