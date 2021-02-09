ZYUS Life Sciences Increases National Access to Patient Care Through Strategic Partnership with HelloMD, French-Language Website and Bilingual Patient Care Centre

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a Canadian life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, announced today that it has partnered with recognized telehealth provider, HelloMD, to help prospective patients access independent medical advice in French and English. It has also launched a dedicated French-language version of its website, ZYUS.ca/fr/, where prospective patients can register and place orders in French, in addition to its Bilingual Patient Care Centre. These announcements are important steps in helping registered medical patients across Canada access ZYUS’ first generation cannabinoid formulations in their preferred language.

ZYUS is committed to the utmost quality, with all products undergoing rigorous testing to ensure consistent and standardized formulations that patients and healthcare practitioners (HCPs) can rely on. The launch of ZYUS.ca/fr/ and formation of the strategic relationship with HelloMD are just a few of the many steps the company has taken over the past two years to help improve patient quality of life, including investing in medical research and clinical trials to further the scientific understanding cannabinoids.

A Commitment to Quebec’s Good Health

The strategic relationship with HelloMD will connect Quebecers to one of the leading virtual healthcare platforms for medical services in Canada, which offers independent medical advice from licensed HCPs seven days a week, requiring only a video-enabled computer or smartphone. The free, bilingual service books consultations lasting up to 30 minutes where patients can speak with HelloMD’s HCPs about their healthcare needs, be educated and authorized to purchase medical cannabinoid formulations, if the HelloMD’s HPC determines it is the right approach for the individual.

In addition to launching a dedicated French-language website, ZYUS’ Patient Care Team offers compassionate support in French at 1-833-713-2273.

“We are committed to offering Quebecers the highest standards of care and have established a dedicated team to ensure we are meeting the needs of the province, its healthcare practitioners and residents,” said Brent Zettl, ZYUS CEO. “Through the launch of our strategic relationship with HelloMD and ZYUS’ new French-language website and bilingual Patient Care Centre, we are ensuring a convenient, and medically focused approach to improving the lives of patients across the country, in their preferred language.”

Connecting with a Healthcare Practitioner

Patients looking to schedule a free online consultation with a HelloMD licensed healthcare practitioner can follow this simple process:

Visit www.ZYUS.ca/fr/ and click on the “Schedule a Free Consultation” button on the homepage, which will then take patients to the HelloMD portal. Enter patient information to build an online profile. Book an appointment with one of HelloMD’s licensed healthcare practitioners.

Three Simple Steps to Registration with ZYUS

Prospective patients looking to purchase ZYUS products in French can register directly on ZYUS.ca/fr/ through a simple and streamlined three-step process:

An HCP is required to complete a Medical Document on behalf of the patient: Visit your healthcare practitioner to complete the Medical Document or schedule a free online consultation with one of HelloMD’s licensed healthcare practitioners. Once the Medical Document is complete, it can be sent ZYUS by your healthcare practitioner, HelloMD or the patient can upload it as part of the Patient Application. Complete the Patient Application: The application to register with ZYUS should be completed directly on ZYUS.ca/fr/. Confirmation of Registration: Once approved, patients will receive an email from ZYUS confirming their registration.

Prospective patients or HCPs seeking more information on ZYUS or its products can visit ZYUS.ca/fr/ or speak to a member of the ZYUS Patient Care Centre in French or English at 1-833-713-2273.

About HelloMD

HelloMD is a leading digital platform for alternative healthcare, and has facilitated more than 100,000 virtual consults between patients and licensed practitioners. With its mature tech platform, exceptional patient support and flexible business models, the company's B2B solutions help pharmacies, clinics and producers onboard to deliver world-class, virtual care to existing and new medical cannabis patients. Visit HelloMD

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, gel-caps, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com.

