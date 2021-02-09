Fifth Third Bank Partners with Alation to Access Governed Data Across the Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced that Fifth Third Bank selected Alation as its platform to share data across the organization. The platform will enable teams across the bank to use data to drive innovation that delivers superior customer engagements and outcomes.

Using Alation, Fifth Third created a single source where data is cataloged, tagged, governed, and shared – creating efficiencies and improving speed and security. Data scientists, analysts, and engineers can find data and context on that data in one central place.

“Data is at the core of running our business and Alation is at the center of our data ecosystem. By empowering our teams with knowledge about our data, we are lowering the barrier for generating insights, and can provide a better customer experience,” said Sebastian LaRosa, Director of Data Platforms, Vice President, Fifth Third Bank. “We chose Alation because it allows for controlled visibility and access into trusted data, and a next-gen approach to data management at the point of consumption so that the right data is used by the right people.”

“Today, financial institutions find themselves competing to deliver the personalized experiences consumers have come to expect from companies like Amazon. Data is both the enabler and the competitive advantage behind these experiences,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. “Fifth Third Bank is at the forefront of leveraging data-as-an-asset and we’re thrilled that Alation puts trusted, governed data into the hands of the business to drive innovation and positive, omni-channel customer engagements.”

Learn more about Alation:

- Visit our blog

- Download a complimentary copy of the full 2020 Forrester Wave™ for Machine Learning Data Catalogs

- Read our blog, Alation is a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Machine Learning Data Catalogs, Q4 2020

About Alation

Alation pioneered the data catalog market and today is leading its evolution into a platform for a broad range of data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 230 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Finnair, Munich Re, New Balance, Pfizer, Scandinavian Airlines, and US Foods. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is backed by leading venture capitalists including Costanoa, Data Collective, Icon, Sapphire, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service banking centers and 2,397 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.