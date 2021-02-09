Pacific Life Teams Up with The Pinnacle Group to Bring Advisory Annuities to RIAs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life today announced it has expanded access to the company’s two fee-based annuities, Pacific Odyssey® and Pacific Index Advisory®, through The Pinnacle Group, an insurance and annuity back office for more than 15,000 registered representatives and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

“ We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with The Pinnacle Group to bring its member RIAs and financial professionals our commission-free, surrender-charge-free advisory annuities,” said Doug Mantelli, vice president of RIA strategy at Pacific Life. “ Pacific Life is dedicated to expanding access to our solutions and believe, together with Pinnacle, advisors will find opportunities where our annuities can improve their clients’ financial outcomes.”

RIA channel growth continues to increase as outsourced, end-to-end support becomes more readily available. In response, Pacific Life has used the pain points and wish lists of financial professionals to aid in its design of fee-based, cost-conscious, tax-deferred advisory annuities, as well as optional protection and income benefits that can address a variety of client needs.

Edgar Morales, President and Chief Marketing Officer of The Pinnacle Group, shared: “ As we deepen our partnership with Pacific Life, we look forward to how the new offerings will empower us to deliver industry-leading resources and innovation to the financial institutions we serve."

Pinnacle's Chief Distribution Officer Jason Borek shared: “ The wealth of resources offered through Pacific Life has always been exceptional. We are thrilled by the opportunity to include this new annuity offering for our institutional clients, and we're confident that it will bring tremendous value to advisors and their customers."

The Pinnacle Group is dedicated to transforming the way the insurance and annuity industry does business. Their goal always has been to find creative ways to help advisors grow their businesses, discover innovative solutions, and meet the needs of their clients.

Pacific Life’s dedicated RIA channel team, Pacific Life Advisory, is focused on creating competitive, fee-based annuities and helping financial professionals incorporate them into their practices. Simplified technology integrations are a priority, and the company continues to team up with new custodians and insurance-licensing firms to make it as easy as possible to include annuities in clients’ portfolios.

For more information about our advisory annuities or to request a case design, financial professionals can contact an advisory consultant at PacificLifeAdvisory@PacificLife.com.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.

About The Pinnacle Group

The Pinnacle Group is a creative strategy and marketing firm specializing in revenue growth for the financial services industry. Pinnacle partners with institutions and advisors to help them amplify their brands, expand their offerings, and elevate their businesses by seamlessly integrating turnkey departments and resources.

Optional protection and income benefits are available for an additional cost.

Pacific Life is a product provider. It is not a fiduciary and therefore does not give advice or make recommendations regarding insurance or investment products.

You should carefully consider a variable annuity’s risks, charges, limitations, and expenses, as well as the risks, charges, expenses, and investment goals of the underlying investment options. This and other information about Pacific Life variable annuities are provided in the product and underlying fund prospectuses. These prospectuses are available from your financial professional or at www.PacificLife.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Insurance products are issued by Pacific Life Insurance Company in all states except New York and in New York by Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Product availability and features may vary by state. Each insurance company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues. Annuity products are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and are not guaranteed by any bank.

Pacific Life is unaffiliated with The Pinnacle Group.

Variable insurance products are distributed by Pacific Select Distributors, LLC (member FINRA & SIPC), a subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company (Newport Beach, CA) and an affiliate of Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Variable and fixed annuity products are available through licensed third parties.