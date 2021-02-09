iQmetrix Launches Pay Anywhere Contactless Payment Solution for Telecom Retailers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQmetrix introduces its new contactless payment solution Pay Anywhere for telecom retailers to reduce physical touchpoints for store transactions.

COVID-19 has spurred the need for retailers to adopt touchless payment solutions—so much so, that this is now one of the largest areas of investment for retailers, according to RIS News. The demand from consumers is no different in telecom retail, where customers still largely prefer to buy their wireless devices, rate plans, and accessories in-store.

iQmetrix, provider of the industry’s leading retail management software built for telecom, has responded by launching contactless payment solution Pay Anywhere.

“After seeing the rapid changes in the industry and the urgent need our clients have for a contactless payments solution, we iterated quickly to provide a touchless way to pay, then developed that interim solution into Pay Anywhere. Our clients have been eager to begin using the highly anticipated solution to reduce in-store touchpoints, lessen dependency on physical terminals, and speed up transaction times,” said Stacy Hamer, VP of Client Experiences at iQmetrix. “Pay Anywhere is about more than a pandemic response. There is a place for contactless payments in a post-COVID retail world, and we’re excited to be helping shape what this experience looks like for telecom retailers and their customers.”

Pay Anywhere is a payment solution that allows retailers to accept payments anywhere by enabling customers to pay for a purchase on their mobile phones, using credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. The Pay Anywhere solution does not require a terminal, nor does it require customers to be physically in the store. When Pay Anywhere is selected as the payment method, the customer is immediately sent a payment link to their own device to complete the transaction quickly and safely.

