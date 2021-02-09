Olea Edge Analytics Expands Partnership with City of Atlanta - Department of Watershed Management to Recover Millions More in Revenue from High-Value Water Meters

AUSTIN, Texas & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olea Edge Analytics, an intelligent edge computing platform for the water utility industry, today announced an expanded $3.9 million partnership with the City of Atlanta - Department of Watershed Management that is expected to recover millions of dollars in revenue for the utility by monitoring high-value water meters.

The partnership between Olea Edge Analytics and Atlanta began in 2018 as a pilot program that placed Olea Edge Analytics sensors on 20 meters. Those sensors identified malfunctioning high-value water meters and helped the Department of Watershed Management executives prioritize repairs. In three months, Olea had found over a million dollars in recoverable revenue for the water department.

Encouraged by those initial results, the program grew to 700 meters, with Atlanta devoting $1 million to the project. In less than 12 months, the program identified $10 million in potential revenue.

For the latest phase, Atlanta’s City Council has approved legislation to add 1,600 additional Olea endpoints. The project is expected to recover tens of millions of dollars that can be better used for other infrastructure-related projects.

“Atlanta has been at the forefront of incorporating innovation and technology into business practices,” said Dave Mackie, Olea Edge Analytics’ CEO. “Having the ability to utilize the abundance of data Olea’s solution allows for more informed decision-making regarding asset management for Atlanta’s commercial and industrial meters. Olea’s Meter Health Analytics helps utilities recover revenue, which is vastly important during a time when many municipalities are experiencing revenue shortfalls.”

Large commercial and industrial water meters can represent 40%-60% or more of a utility’s annual revenue. And under normal conditions, commercial water meters can lose accuracy by more than 10% per year. The meters are large, difficult to maintain or replace, and can fail at any time regardless of age or cumulative service volume. Working with Olea Edge Analytics, water utilities can optimize metering and associated services to ensure revenue for delivered water is fully realized.

About Olea Edge Analytics

Olea's proven technology empowers utilities to optimize water delivery, billing and conservation so cities can generate millions more in revenue. Committed to helping water utilities combat aging infrastructure, meet greater demand and limit rate increases, Olea's patented solution combines IoT and edge computing capabilities to bring transparency, accuracy and reliability to the delivery of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.oleaedge.com.