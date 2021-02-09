PacketFabric Expands SDN Services Into Europe Via Colt On Demand

CULVER CITY, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PacketFabric, an innovator of on-demand connectivity for enterprise customers to the secure private internet, today announced a strategic partnership with Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of global high bandwidth connectivity solutions. This partnership sees Colt’s On Demand offering being directly integrated with PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, initially enabling PacketFabric’s enterprise customers to benefit from real-time network connectivity to 100 key data center locations across Europe.

PacketFabric’s global customer base can now create private, secure, low latency hybrid cloud and backbone connectivity in minutes, enabled via an API-based software defined interconnection with Colt. Colt’s On Demand platform is underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, which spans more than 29,000 on net buildings and 900 data centers globally, and will significantly increase the reach of PacketFabric’s advanced NaaS platform throughout Europe. Through this integration, PacketFabric’s enterprise customers will be able to benefit from a true SDN experience, which sees services being delivered in real-time via a portal, creating greater agility for the fast-paced business landscape of today.

“When we looked at our European expansion plans, it was clear that Colt was the right strategic partner for PacketFabric,” said Jezzibell Gilmore, PacketFabric Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “Not only is Colt an innovator and pioneer in connectivity services, but they lead the telecom industry in diversity and inclusion. As a women-founded start-up, we are passionate how Colt CEO Keri Gilder has been a champion for women in the telecom and tech industry—so this partnership is personally meaningful for me and my co-founder Anna Claiborne.”

“Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity and this collaboration with PacketFabric will offer enterprise customers the agility and flexibility they need to take on the business challenges of today,” said Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt. “At Colt, we don’t just want to transform how networks are provisioned, we also believe in changing how this sector is viewed and the voices that are heard in it. I am passionate about championing women and I am proud to be partnering with a company created and led by women. I see this collaboration being just an example of how we are innovating and delivering the networks of tomorrow for customers globally.”

“Structure Research’s Global Data Center and Colocation Report reported that EU interconnection will continue to populate and expand, and the market will see significant expansion which bodes well for our partnership and joint enterprise customers,” said Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric Co-founder and SVP Product and Engineering.

The Colt IQ Network connects data centers across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs. PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service platform orchestrates and guarantees connectivity between colocation facilities, clouds, and offers private network interconnection. PacketFabric was recently awarded the “2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services,” a “2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity” by Gartner and one of the “10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020” by CRN.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how the enterprise moves data by automating network connectivity services. Leveraging an entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between more than hundreds of premier colocation facilities across many global markets. The PacketFabric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform delivers simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was named the “2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services,” one of the “10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020” by CRN and a “2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity” by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com.

About Colt

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity, taking what’s always been in its DNA to enable customers’ success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centers and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs.

Colt understands today’s shifting connectivity requirements and provides agile, on-demand and secure high bandwidth networking and voice solutions to ensure enterprises can thrive. Customers include data-intensive organizations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognized innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector, and because of this, it’s able to put its customers’ needs at its core. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.