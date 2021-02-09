Service Providers Help UK Manufacturers Achieve Modernization and Cost Cuts in Face of Pandemic Challenges

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis have stretched the abilities of British manufacturers to keep their operations running, causing smaller companies to struggle and leading to a wave of consolidations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services report for the U.K. finds the demands of the pandemic, such as remote work requirements, have forced manufacturers to ensure they have robust infrastructures for business continuity. Many smaller companies lack these systems, and the COVID-19 economic slump has weakened enterprises’ ability to make new investments.

Against this backdrop, system integrators are helping some enterprises move away from legacy platforms, while engineering services providers are building integrated technology stacks that transform processes in ways that can improve business results, according to ISG.

“The digital transformation of manufacturing is becoming more essential as U.K. companies look for ways to weather the global downturn,” said Christian Decker, ISG partner and smart manufacturing lead for EMEA. “While improving business continuity can help them survive this crisis, they are becoming stronger businesses for the future by focusing on the entire product lifecycle.”

Enterprises are turning to engineering providers for the capability to quickly detect and fix production faults and outages, which is critical under any conditions, the report says. Manufacturers are also seeking help in analyzing and reducing costs, with many concerned whether they can afford to continue in their current mode of operations for six months or a year to come.

U.K. manufacturers also have ramped up efforts to virtualize production and move it closer to customers, a trend already in motion due to Brexit, the report says. Supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have given companies a new reason to create smart local factories.

The outsourcing industry in the U.K. is mature and growing, with service providers establishing more integrated engagements with manufacturers in areas including infrastructure, business process management and modernization of legacy systems. Manufacturers are also increasing their use of as-a-service consumption for offerings such as device-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service, the report says.

By providing new platforms and frameworks architected for the future, typically built with open-source technologies in hybrid multi-cloud environments, providers are allowing companies to find alternatives to mass layoffs, ISG says. These platforms provide data that empowers employees to make decisions, execute services, perform diagnostics and manage the shop floor just as they would on a physical network.

In addition, service providers are helping manufacturing enterprises use digital transformation to address the entire product lifecycle, starting from the design and testing phases and extending beyond production to delivery and service, ISG says. Companies want products in customers’ hands to be as connected as possible for maintenance, troubleshooting, supply management and visibility into how the product is used.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 82 providers across five quadrants: Smart Manufacturing Services – Automotive, Smart Manufacturing Services – Hi-Tech, Production Automation Solutions, Manufacturing Virtualization Solutions and OT Security Solutions.

The report names AVEVA, Capgemini (Altran), Dassault Systèmes, HCL, Infosys, Siemens, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro as leaders in two quadrants. It names ABB, Alten, Ansys, Attivo Networks, AVL, Bertrandt, Claroty, eInfochips, GE Digital, Honeywell, IBM, Indegy (Tenable), Kaspersky, Nozomi Networks, PTC, Rockwell Automation and SAP as leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cognizant, iBASEt, Lighthouse Systems, LTTS, SAP and SCADAfence are named as Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from eInfochips.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

