HMSHost and Starbucks Expand Strategic Partnership to Transform the Traveler's Coffee Shop Experience

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global restaurateur HMSHost today announced a new, multi-year partnership with Starbucks focused on transforming the coffee experience for travelers. This agreement will enable the two best-in-class companies to leverage new technologies, upgrade store locations, and roll out new food and beverage offerings in airports and travel plazas across North America. The deal provides the opportunity for HMSHost to maintain and build upon the existing base of nearly 400 stores.

“ HMSHost introduced the modern-day coffee experience to airports and travel plazas, dramatically changing the travel venue food and beverage journey,” said HMSHost President and CEO Steve Johnson. “ Our scale and expertise will define the future coffee experience and deliver innovations that facilitate speed of service and operational efficiency. We are leveraging unique technologies from both companies to help us respond to the evolving needs of travelers.”

Under the new agreement, HMSHost will fully integrate the Starbucks loyalty program and mobile order and pay technology everywhere HMSHost operates in North America. In addition to rolling out new innovations, HMSHost will also introduce Starbucks contemporary fresh food program across the nation.

“ We are thrilled to have Starbucks continue to be a major player in our coffee portfolio. Our depth of experience with leading restaurants makes HMSHost a valuable partner for many preeminent brands,” said HMSHost Executive Vice President of Restaurant Development Stephanie Havard. “ We want our customers to know that we are hyper-focused on making their travel experience as pleasurable as possible and we are excited about the future.”

As the most experienced and innovative travel dining company in the industry, HMSHost remains focused on offering travelers an unparalleled blend of local, regional and international brands.

HMSHost Leading the Industry

HMSHost is recognized by the industry as the leader in travel dining with awards such as Restaurateur with the Highest Regard for Customer Service and Best Brand Restaurateur for Shake Shack by Airport Experience News. USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards gave first place honors to both of HMSHost’s Whisky River locations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. ACI-NA, the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada, recognized HMSHost with the 2020 Associate Inclusion Champion Award, for leadership and achievement in the ongoing inclusion of business and workforce diversity, outreach, and advocacy. The company also creates original award-winning events and campaigns including Airport Restaurant Month, Channel Your Inner Chef live culinary contest, 1,000 Acts of Kindness, and Eat Well. Travel Further.

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates locations all over North America, and is part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. Visit HMSHost.com for more information.

Hi-res design renderings available at the following link: https://bit.ly/3tseSdv