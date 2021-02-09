Experity Tapped by CityMD to Optimize Operations and Truncate Patient Wait Times

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experity today announced it was selected by CityMD to help shorten wait times and improve the overall patient experience at the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area. CityMD has implemented Experity’s virtual line system at each of its 137 locations for patients requesting COVID-19 diagnostic testing. As demand for testing has remained high through the fall and winter months, Experity’s suite of patient engagement solutions has empowered CityMD urgent care centers with virtual registration capability, automated appointment notifications and text communication that streamline operations and increase patient throughput.

“As we move further into the winter months, COVID-19 cases remain high across the country and many people are turning to urgent care centers to get tested,” said Dr. David Stern, CEO, Experity. “By integrating Experity’s patient engagement solution into its workflow, CityMD is optimizing its ability to handle the high demand for diagnostic testing and it will make scheduling patients for tests and vaccinations more efficient. Our urgent care software was designed specifically for managing high patient volumes like the record number of visits that CityMD has seen.”

Urgent care clinics collectively account for up to 25 percent of all diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in the U.S., and clinics across the country have recorded some of their highest visit volume numbers in the weeks since Thanksgiving. In addition, urgent care clinics vaccinate millions of patients annually, suggesting they will play a significant role in inoculating patients for COVID-19 when vaccines become available to the general public. More than 90 percent of the U.S. population lives within 20 miles of an urgent care clinic, positioning urgent care well to service rural communities and patients that need extended-hours care.

“Experity’s patient engagement tools are already playing a pivotal role in our ability to effectively serve the country’s largest metropolitan area during this time of increased demand,” said Vincent Campasano, MD, Chief Operating Officer, NY Region, at CityMD, which has locations in every New York City borough. “By offering a user-friendly channel to schedule an appointment while waiting elsewhere, rather than in a line outside, our partnership with Experity has already improved our Net Promoter Score. With shortened wait times it also allows our staff to spend more time with each patient through a more streamlined workflow, improving both the patient and provider experiences.”

About Experity

Experity is a dynamic HIT company that provides integrated technology solutions to more than 5,800 on-demand healthcare practices, urgent care centers, diagnostic testing centers, and primary care centers nationwide. With a mission to power patient-centered care, the company’s complete suite of software and services provides an operating system for on-demand healthcare centers. The core of the operating system includes EMR and PM, patient engagement, teleradiology, business intelligence, consulting, and billing solutions. A Warburg Pincus portfolio company, Experity is a fast-paced, high-growth company committed to improving on-demand healthcare for everyone. Visit experityhealth.com.