PrecisionHawk Forms Alliance With American Tower to Set Industry Standard for Cell Tower Inspections

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrecisionHawk, Inc. announces a multi-year alliance with American Tower to revolutionize wireless infrastructure inspections by integrating drone technology and AI-powered analytics. PrecisionHawk, a pioneer of geospatial data acquisition and analysis, created an autonomous drone flight, 3D mapping, and analysis software portfolio for cell tower inspections. American Tower, a global leader in wireless communications infrastructure, will utilize the autonomous drone and AI technology to inspect its more than 41,000 wireless communications tower facilities in the United States, with potential to expand to its more than 183,000 sites worldwide.

American Tower and PrecisionHawk are setting a new standard for wireless infrastructure inspections, with a comprehensive platform that improves their accuracy, efficiency, and safety to deliver a previously unattainable volume and quality of tower data. With robust and up-to-date information on its assets, American Tower is able to conduct detailed equipment analyses, enabling proactive maintenance, inventory reconciliation, and precise servicing.

“Safety and efficiency are paramount for tower inspections, and PrecisionHawk provides the only true end-to-end solution that combines a deep understanding of our needs with the ability to deliver unparalleled data,” said Eric Dudek, American Tower Vice President of Network Operations. ”With this alliance, we are introducing a superior method of inspection that we believe will become the industry standard and revolutionize our customers’ experience, leading to faster deployment of new wireless technologies.”

American Tower selected PrecisionHawk in 2018, as a key part of its company-wide digital transformation, and has completed thousands of inspections since 2019. Guided by American Tower’s expertise in wireless communications and unmanned aircraft operations, PrecisionHawk created an end-to-end solution tailored to the wireless communications infrastructure industry, including PrecisionFlight® Tower, an autonomous drone flight application, and PrecisionAnalytics® Tower, a web-based 3D analysis and modeling tool for towers.

“We’re proud to partner with industry leader American Tower to launch PrecisionFlight Tower and PrecisionAnalytics Tower,” said Patrick Lohman, PrecisionHawk Vice President of Telecommunications & Energy Solutions. "Drawing on American Tower’s expertise, our solution was developed to meet the comprehensive needs of the wireless communications industry by enriching asset inventory and inspection data. In turn, this data empowers both facility owners and carriers to improve the reliability of their networks and meet their increasing demands for connectivity.”

About PrecisionHawk

PrecisionHawk enriches data to empower action by accelerating, automating, and amplifying geospatial (GIS) data acquisition and analysis for enterprises. The company’s portfolio of GIS services and tools enables organizations to safely collect data and make precise decisions while managing their physical assets at scale. Harnessing the vast power of emerging GIS, robotics, drones, and artificial intelligence, PrecisionHawk strengthens the data value chain for essential organizations, market leaders, and Fortune 500 companies. Built on more than a decade of experience in pioneering applications in remote sensing and analysis, PrecisionHawk has raised more than $100 million from leading venture capital firms, including Constellation Technology Ventures, Millennium Technology Value Partners, Third Point Ventures, and Verizon Ventures. The company is privately held and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Learn more at precisionhawk.com.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit americantower.com.