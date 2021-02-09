Iteris Awarded Traffic Signal Synchronization Services Contract Extension from San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has received $737,000 in service orders under an existing $2.49 million on-call contract from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for traffic signal synchronization-related managed services across 16 municipalities in the San Bernardino Valley, demonstrating growing demand for Iteris’ software-enabled managed services in a key geographic market.

Under the terms of the 12-month on-call contract extension, Iteris will continue to perform on-call traffic signal synchronization, and will virtualize agency processes to provide system support and maintenance services for the San Bernardino Valley Coordinated Traffic Signal System (SBVCTSS) corridors – a heavily traveled arterial network of more than 250 square miles. The primary goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians, as well as reduce travel times, number of stops and carbon emissions along the SBVCTSS corridors. In addition, Iteris’ ClearGuide™ software-as-a-service solution will be used to conduct before-and-after evaluations on all retimed corridors, with the option to include ClearGuide’s automated signal performance measures capabilities in the future.

The new service orders address traffic signal timing improvements, and ongoing traffic device and infrastructure maintenance both within cities and across jurisdictional boundaries for up to 1,250 signalized intersections on an as-needed basis. The service orders span 16 agencies: the Cities of Chino, Chino Hills, Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Highland, Loma Linda, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Upland and Yucaipa, as well as the County of San Bernardino.

Iteris’ software-enabled managed services offering is a key component of the ClearMobility™ Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are proud to continue to support the SBCTA’s goal of improving safety and mobility in the San Bernardino Valley with this expansive traffic signal synchronization program, which demonstrates growing demand for Iteris’ software-enabled managed services in Southern California,” said Scott Carlson, regional vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “The expansion of this initiative with the SBCTA will continue to decrease travel times and overall traffic congestion, as well as improve air quality and reduce the existing transportation system’s impact on the environment.”

Iteris expects to commence the project immediately.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the new service orders, and capabilities, benefits and impacts of our managed services and ClearGuide solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and solutions in a cost-efficient manner; the accuracy and completeness of data for our solutions to analyze and measure; government funding and budgetary delays, issues and timing; our ability to introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our service offerings in the transportation industry; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).