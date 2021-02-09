PayPal has a New Pay Later Option, Now Available on Digital River

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today a new Pay Later option for its U.S. clients, Pay in 4 from PayPal. Pay in 4 with PayPal allows customers to pay for purchases between $30 and $600 in four interest-free payments while merchants get paid up front. Pay in 4 and PayPal Credit1 are included in the PayPal Checkout integration at no additional cost.

Pay later options are becoming increasingly important for brands as consumers demand more flexible payment options. An online study commissioned by PayPal and conducted by Logica Research found 64 percent of consumers say that they are more likely to make a purchase at a retailer that offers interest-free payment options2.

During the 2020 holiday season, Digital River clients experienced an average order value (AOV) three to four times greater with PayPal Pay in 4 than the standard PayPal wallet options3.

“With such strong consumer interest in pay later options, Digital River is pleased we could offer our clients PayPal Pay in 4 as soon as it became available,” said Eric Christensen, chief payment officer and vice president of product at Digital River. “Shoppers want control over how they pay and how that affects their finances. Digital River is committed to ensuring our customers have the payment options their shoppers prefer so brands can continue to grow their business.”

Pay in 4 from PayPal is available in the U.S. now for all Digital River customers who have PayPal as a payment option.

Legal disclosure: 1PayPal Credit is subject to consumer credit approval. 2An online study commissioned by PayPal and conducted by Logica Research in May 2020 involving 2,000 customers, half were PayPal Credit users and half were non-PayPal Credit users May 2020. 3Data supplied by PayPal based on Digital River client data.

About Digital River

With over 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global commerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfilment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit digitalriver.com.

