Forging Digital Transformation Together: Matter Named AOR For Tricentis for Its History of Industry Expertise

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — has been named the agency of record (AOR) for Tricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications. The AI-driven Tricentis platform provides a new, fully codeless, automated approach to enterprise software testing that accelerates digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs and improving quality.

Matter is spearheading a comprehensive PR and media relations program focused on furthering Tricentis as a trusted industry leader and market disruptor across the exploding enterprise applications, DevOps and cloud spaces. The program includes social media management, strategic content creation and aggressive development of C-suite thought-leadership platforms to support the company’s meteoric growth.

“The Matter team demonstrated a proven history of creating inroads with key business media and making noise in the crowded technology arenas we operate in,” said Erica Coleman, Head of Corporate Communications at Tricentis. “As a growing company driving global innovation in enterprise apps, we need an external partner that operates as part of our team to help us take Tricentis to the next level. That’s what we have with Matter.”

As digital transformation and experiences accelerate action and investment from CIOs, Tricentis provides a critical element of the enterprise software delivery pipeline that cannot be overlooked: testing. Matter will continue to elevate the Tricentis platform’s essential value across top-tier media outlets, communicating how it enables business development and innovation.

“Digital transformation is no longer an option for companies faced with skyrocketing customer expectations that require the ability to consistently deliver positive experiences with speed and fluidity,” said Maria Brown, General Manager of Matter West. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to support a truly unique innovator like Tricentis that’s on the cusp of making a game-changing impact for cloud and enterprise application readiness.”

With nearly 200 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Portsmouth, NH, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Recently named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies for 2021, Matter has won 13 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is the global leader in enterprise continuous testing, widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud and enterprise applications. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing platform provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s automated, fully codeless and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs and improving software quality. Tricentis has been widely recognized as the leader by all major industry analysts, including being named the leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant five years in a row. Tricentis has more than 1,800 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as Accenture, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, McKesson and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.