Bouygues Telecom Extends Relationship with Netcracker for Next-Generation Converged Revenue Management

WALTHAM, MA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Bouygues Telecom has extended its partnership by upgrading to Netcracker’s digital portfolio, including Netcracker Digital BSS, and continuing its engagement for professional services to support both fixed-line and mobile service offerings, including 5G. Bouygues is a pioneer in the French communications market and provides mobile and Internet services to residential and business customers.

Netcracker Digital BSS includes fully convergent, carrier-grade revenue management, including dynamic rating and billing capabilities, so that operators can monetize new digital services, accelerate time-to-market, develop new lines of business and future-proof their organizations. Bouygues has also extended its use of Netcracker Professional Services, including Support & Managed Services.

“As a key part of our growth strategy, we wanted to work with a partner that could deliver a modernized revenue management suite to enable us to expand into new digital services and monetize these offerings quickly,” said Olivier Heitz, CIO at Bouygues Telecom. “We have every confidence that Netcracker’s solution and services will allow us to handle the additional capacity from our organic growth.”

“We are delighted to continue on this journey with Bouygues Telecom as the operator expands its subscriber base and plans for future services and new revenue streams,” said Yaniv Zilberman, Vice President of Sales, Europe, at Netcracker. “We look forward to providing these solutions and services for ongoing success.”

