Bolton to Offer Club Vita’s Longevity Service to Plan Sponsors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Club Vita, the international leader in longevity analytics, and Bolton, a US employee benefits consulting firm focused on independent, objective, and innovative service delivery, today announced their new collaboration agreement. The relationship will bring Club Vita’s longevity risk reporting to Bolton, whose clients include public sector plan sponsors, corporate employers, multiemployer pension plans and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Club Vita’s robust analytics enable a plan sponsor or its trustees to become better-informed about their pension or retiree health plan, while equipping their advisors with tools to counsel more effectively on strategy and tactics. Bolton’s actuaries will have access to Club Vita’s proprietary longevity analytics on the ProVal actuarial valuation system, conveniently delivering a more tailored view of longevity for pension plan valuations.

Ellen Kleinstuber, Bolton’s Chief Actuary, notes that “traditional tools used by actuaries to model longevity focus on employment-based factors that dampen the dispersion in longevity patterns within the American population. Offering our clients access to the Club Vita suite of longevity analytics supports our mission to deliver innovative, insightful, and impactful solutions that drive well-informed decision making and management of future financial risks, resulting in enhanced security of pension promises.”

Dan Reddy, Club Vita’s US CEO, responded “We’re thrilled to welcome Bolton to our growing family of American advisory partners. Initially, our services will deliver more confidence in the valuation of pension obligations for Bolton’s clients. Once those firmer foundations have been built, we look forward to working with Bolton to deliver a new generation of pension risk management to plan sponsors.”

About Club Vita

Club Vita is a longevity data analytics company, which facilitates the pooling and statistical analysis of demographic data from defined benefit pension and retiree health plans to reveal insights not evident to plans acting alone. Club Vita has been servicing the needs of plan sponsors and their advisors in the UK since 2008, Canada since 2015 and the US since 2019. Club Vita’s innovative team has designed, built and refined ZIP-code based socioeconomic models for understanding the diversity of longevity. These enable plan sponsors to tailor their assumptions to reflect their people and develop strategies to actively manage their longevity risk, so longevity is no longer just an actuarial assumption. In June 2020, Club Vita and WinTech announced that their longevity analytics would be available through ProVal.

For more information https://www.clubvita.us/.

About Bolton

Bolton is a national, independent actuarial, and employee benefits firm established in 1981. It specializes in pension & retirement, health & welfare benefits, and investment consulting services, services for public sector, multi-employer, and corporate organizations. Bolton serves clients all over the country from its offices in Washington, D.C.; Boca Raton, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Denver, Colorado; Atlanta, Georgia; and its headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition to its core consulting services, it is also the actuarial consultant to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC). Bolton provides assistance in assessing the actuarial status of both individual and trusteed pension plans.

Bolton also participates in the actuarial and benefits community, with its staff taking on significant volunteer leadership roles. Its employees are members of the Society of Actuaries, the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, the American Academy of Actuaries, the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), SHRM and the CFA Institute.