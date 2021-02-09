Lithko Contracting, LLC Announces Asset Acquisition of Pikus Concrete & Construction, LLC.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lithko Contracting, LLC (“Lithko”), a leading national concrete contractor, along with their equity partners The Pritzker Organization and DNS Capital, announced today that on December 31, 2020 they acquired assets of Pikus Concrete & Construction, LLC (Pikus).

Pikus is a nationally recognized commercial and industrial concrete contractor serving Salt Lake and the Wasatch Valley market since 1999. They specialize in cast-in-place concrete including post-tensioned decks, multi-story commercial structures, and parking structures. Pikus has approximately 200 coworkers serving a customer base of large nationally recognized general contractors in Utah and the surrounding region.

Lithko is a market-leading, full service commercial concrete contractor specializing in the execution of walls, tilt-ups structural frames, slabs, super flats, site work, foundations and pre-construction services. Lithko has over 3,000 coworkers serving over 500 clients across 19 geographic regions. Lithko has a unique local service model designed to keep co-workers close to home and create exceptional customer service in each town.

Rob Pikus, Pikus President, said, “ The team at Pikus is excited to partner with Lithko. Our new partnership will drive exceptional value and solidify our place as an industry leader in Utah and the Wasatch Valley. Our excitement extends to our coworkers, customers and vendor partners.”

Rob Strobel, Lithko President, said, “ Pikus has a dedicated team of accomplished individuals with extensive industry experience. We are excited to have a presence in Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Valley market, which is known as “Silicon Slopes”, a growing technology region. We look forward to working closely with Rob and the Pikus team to help them build on their impressive track record of success.”

Capstone Headwaters acted as financial advisor for Pikus.