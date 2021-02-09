Tavant and Truterra Deepen Strategic Partnership for Connected Agtech Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company, today announced a strategic alliance with Truterra, LLC (formerly Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN) to help expand sustainability management practices while increasing on-farm profitability. Tavant will support Truterra on the next evolution of its Agtech platform, called Truterra™ Insights Engine, which will include both integrations with Microsoft FarmBeats and soil analytics for advanced agronomic insights.

The Truterra Insights Engine leverages technical capabilities and agronomic expertise from trusted agronomic and conservation sources to boost the value of stewardship across the supply chain. It seamlessly integrates satellite and sensor-derived data and AI-based modeling and analytics techniques.

“America's farmers face an increasing number of obstacles that are beyond their control, including extreme weather events and volatile commodity markets,” said Jason Weller, Vice President of Truterra. “By leveraging AI, sensors, IoT analytics, and the Azure platform, we expect to help farmers better manage for these risks while taking take transparency and accountability across the food supply chain to the next.”

Added Weller, “We are thrilled to work with Tavant as they never fail to deliver higher levels of efficiency while ensuring a positive customer experience at every level. This collaboration will help us to accelerate the pace of our digital transformation initiatives.”

“Data-driven agriculture and predictive analytics provide timely and granular decision-making. However, powerful data modeling in agriculture requires combining high-quality data from sensors with extensively available data from weather and satellite sources to increase the scale and accuracy of predictions. Our continued partnership with Truterra is a giant leap towards ensuring that farmers receive these insights in the flawless customer experience that has become the Tavant standard,” said Vikas Khosla, Executive Vice President, Tavant.

“We are happy to support Truterra’ s vision in these digital transformation initiatives in the global agriculture industry. Together, we intend to bring the benefits of data & analytics to farming,” added Khosla.

About Truterra, LLC

Truterra (formerly Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN) is a leading stewardship solutions provider, advancing and connecting sustainability efforts throughout the food system with scale – from farmers to ag retailers to partners like food companies. Truterra positions farmers for success by providing them tools and resources to establish a stewardship baseline and track progress on every field they farm. The Truterra™ network brings together the best in agricultural technology and on-farm business management to drive sustainability across the food system, feeding people, safeguarding the planet and supporting farmer livelihoods. Truterra was launched in 2016 by Land O'Lakes, Inc., a member-owned cooperative that spans the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

