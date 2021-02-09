NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network Expands Globally into Asia and Europe, Strengthening the Largest Open Ecosystem of Tech-driven Partners For Streamlining Data For The CPG Industry

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network (CPN) has expanded its business globally into Asia and Europe, broadening the reach and influence of the network while also providing partners access to global data sets.

As the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry’s largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers, the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network has continued on its growth trajectory by selectively adding innovative partners since its launch in 2016. Now, by entering new markets, the network will expand its value to both clients and partners across the globe.

“The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network is not only core to the success and growth of Nielsen, but also to the CPG industry as a whole”, said Johan Sjostrand, Global President Retail Intelligence, NielsenIQ. “In addition to the network expanding into global markets, it is also continuously growing by way of the number of member companies, as we recently surpassed 100 partners. We are able to continuously attract powerful partners because we never stop evolving our ways of working with them, and the opportunities and benefits provided to them. The network is a win for our clients, our partners, and NielsenIQ overall, which makes the network so unique and leads us to believe its influence will only expand from here.”

Partners are provided with streamlined access to industry-leading data, enabling them to enhance their own solutions. The diversity of markets that Asia and Europe encompass will provide unique opportunities and benefits to the CPG industry as a whole.

In a recent survey conducted by the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network team, 83% of partners responded that the network has helped them create a stronger, better offering for their clients, while over 90% of partners said they were able to identify new opportunities due to their membership. NielsenIQ clients also benefit a great deal, as they can work directly with any of our partners who specialize across a broad range of areas including demand planning, data harmonization, machine learning, and AI-driven promotion, to name a few. With the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network, clients and partners work with a common dataset, enabling them to easily bridge insights and save time typically spent figuring out who to work with, how to get data to who they decide to work with, and how to make sense of disparate data sources.

“We are extremely excited about the global expansion of NielsenIQ’s Connect Partner Network and what this means for us and our clients'', said Satish Raman, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal Analytics. “One of the things we love most about the network is its openness, enabling us to freely and easily collaborate with NielsenIQ, our clients and other Connected Partners in the network. The opportunity to scale that collaboration globally will open more avenues to enter new markets, expand our client base, increase the depth and breadth of our engagements, and drive our solution and product enhancements. This is a profound step forward for the network and big news for NielsenIQ, but I also see this as big news for Fractal and all other partners, because any enhancement to the network will ultimately add value to us and our clients.”

“We are very proud of the success, expansion, and continued growth of the Network”, said Brett Jones, SVP, Global Leader, NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network. “Making this network truly global is a major milestone for us. It has always been our goal to evolve in a variety of ways, whether that be through the addition of new partners, the enhancement of our offerings, or entering new markets like we are now with Asia and Europe. There are even bigger things ahead for the Connected Partner Network as we never stop exploring avenues to positively impact the CPG landscape.”

For additional information, or if you are interested in becoming a NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network member, please go to https://www.nielsen.com/us/en/solutions/capabilities/connected-partner-program/. For a list of all partners please go to https://microsites.nielsen.com/connectedpartnernetwork/

