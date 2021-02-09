Supply Chain Now to Partner with the Association for Manufacturing Excellence to Launch a Livestream Series on North American Manufacturers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supply Chain Now, the voice of supply chain, announces its partnership with the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) to launch a new livestream series spotlighting the North American manufacturing industry. The series will feature conversations with manufacturing leaders throughout the continent, especially those known for their innovation and operational excellence.

“We’ve enjoyed our past partnership with AME and we’re excited to build on that history with this new series,” said Scott W. Luton, founder and CEO of Supply Chain Now. “We’ll be talking with manufacturing business leaders about their current challenges and best practices, as well as what they foresee on the horizon. This is valuable information for global manufacturing practitioners and really all who want to know what’s going on in this dynamic industry.”

“This livestream will bring the voice of manufacturing leaders to the forefront at a time when industry is so important to our economy and communities,” said Kimberlee Humphrey, AME’s president and CEO. “AME is excited to add our lens of lean, continuous improvement, reshoring and skills training to these important conversations.”

Luton said that Supply Chain Now has always been driven by quality content that engages, informs and inspires dialogue among its community. He stated that the new series will follow that “North Star.”

The ongoing manufacturing leadership series will premiere on February 11 at noon ET. For more information, visit Supply Chain Now.

About Supply Chain Now

Supply Chain Now digital media brings together thought-leaders, influencers and practitioners to spotlight the people, technology, best practices, critical issues and new opportunities impacting global supply chain performance today and tomorrow. Our leaders are frequently sourced to provide insights into supply chain news, technology, disruption and innovation, and rank in the top 25 on multiple industry thought-leadership lists. Supply Chain Now digital media content includes podcasts, livestreaming, vlogs, virtual events, and articles that have accumulated millions of views, plays and reads since 2017 and continue to reach a growing global audience. Our podcasts have hit Apple Podcasts business leadership charts in over 60 countries. Supply Chain Now is listed in “Best Supply Chain Podcasts We Could Find” by Player FM and ranks #1 on Feedspot.com, “Top 10 Supply Chain Management Podcasts You Must Follow in 2021.” For more information, visit https://supplychainnow.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @_supplychainnow.

About the Association for Manufacturing Excellence

Since its founding in 1985, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) has grown into the premier not-for-profit organization for the exchange of enterprise excellence knowledge. The association’s 4,000 members come together through practitioner-to-practitioner experiences to explore lean thinking and other operational improvement methods, exchange best practices and network. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, summits and industry-leading conferences, AME members discover and implement new continuous improvement strategies in order to share, learn and grow. For more information, visit ame.org.