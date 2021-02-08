WorldRemit Partners with Palawan Pawnshop in the Philippines to Let Filipinos Pick Up Cash Remittances in More Locations This 2021

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorldRemit, a leading digital cross-border payments business is ringing in the new year with a new remittance payout partner in the Philippines with Palawan Pawnshop. Through this partnership, WorldRemit recipients can now directly quote WorldRemit when claiming their cash remittances at Palawan Pawnshop’s more than 3,300 branches nationwide, and at their 2,000 partner locations as well.

“At WorldRemit, we want to ensure remittances are sent back to the Philippines fast and securely, and for beneficiaries to be able to claim them with ease wherever they may be. By partnering with Palawan Pawnshop, we continue to grow our already robust network in the country of 25,000 cash pick-up partner locations by another 5,000,” said Earl Melivo, the Philippines Country Director of WorldRemit.

With reinstatement of lockdowns in send countries and continued limitations in mobility within the Philippines, the role of digital service providers like WorldRemit are proving crucial in connecting people with their loved ones and ensuring continuous flow of remittances.

“Our goal at WorldRemit is to make digital financial services more accessible to both senders and receivers. As 2021 rolls in, we continue to develop our technology while boosting our pick-up partner network to provide Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) peace of mind that they can continuously support their families back home,” added Melivo.

“The Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala group continues to serve the financial needs of everyday Filipinos. By being a money shop for financial services, we help Filipino families have better lives. Remittances are not only for everyday expenses, but they also become diplomas, houses, and livelihood of our fellowmen,” said Lilian Concepcion C. Selda, Vice President for Finance and Controls of Palawan Pawnshop.

To learn more about how you can send and receive money with ease through WorldRemit, please visit: www.worldremit.com. You can download the WorldRemit app on Google Play and the App Store.

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a leading digital cross-border payments business. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online—making them safer, faster, and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 to 150 countries, operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide, and employ over 1,100 people globally.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up, and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV, and Leapfrog—WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, United Kingdom with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Belgium.

For more information visit www.worldremit.com

About Palawan Pawnshop

Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala is a one-stop money shop offering various financial services to the Filipinos nationwide, seven days a week, for 35 years now. Established on August 17, 1985 in Puerto Princesa City offering only pawn brokering, it has expanded its services into money remittance, foreign currency exchange, international remittance payout, remit to bank account, cash card/ ATM withdrawal, bills payment, accident insurance, e-loading and online remittance.