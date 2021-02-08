Turn Therapeutics Announces First Subjects Enrolled in Human Clinical Trial for the Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19

Watch the science behind Hexagen and see how it can be used in the fight against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company specializing in advanced wound care and infection control, today announced enrollment of the first subjects in its COVID-19 treatment and prevention clinical trial. Turn’s flagship product, Hexagen, will be administered intranasally and studied as a method for reducing viral load, as well as uptake, at the critical infection points that line the nasal passage. The company expects enrollment to be swift, with multiple patients and healthcare providers enrolled just today. An initial data readout is expected in early March 2021.

“We believe that by reducing viral load early during COVID-19 disease progression, there will be much less opportunity for patients to aspirate viral matter into the lungs, which has been shown to lead to severe respiratory disease,” said Dr. Neil Ghodadra, Chief Medical Officer for Turn Therapeutics. “Nasal decolonization is a tried-and-true practice used in hospitals to reduce the likelihood of hospital acquired infection. Hexagen brings a new, yet trusted formula to this practice, one that not only kills a wide array of viruses, fungi, and bacteria, but also has extended-release properties and continues to safely eliminate these pathogens for hours with a single application.”

This randomized, placebo-controlled trial will enroll approximately 100 mild to moderate COVID-19 patients and 50 healthcare workers across four leading hospitals in Panama. The treatment arms will assess the efficacy of a five-day, three time per day nasal decolonization protocol in reducing viral load and symptom progression of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. The prevention arms will assess Hexagen’s ability to prevent COVID-19 infection in frontline workers when worn intranasally as an adjunct to personal protective equipment.

“Hexagen has a long history of safety and efficacy against infectious pathogens. We are excited to have the opportunity to test it against COVID-19,” said Bradley Burnam, CEO of Turn Therapeutics. “COVID infections continue to rise around the world, and we are already starting to see issues with the longevity of vaccines against mutations. Hexagen is a non-resistant formula that is not hampered by shipping or logistical challenges, and we hope it can provide relief to those suffering around the world from this terrible disease.”

About Turn Therapeutics™:

Turn Therapeutics is a concept-to-approval research and development organization focused on novel, best in class products for infection control, skin disease, and wound care. The company's proprietary technologies are used every day by world-leading healthcare institutions to care for a variety of skin and wound conditions. For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.