McNeil & Company Acquires Wilson Gregory Agency, Inc.

CORTLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McNeil & Company (McNeil), a leader in specialized risk assessment and insurance, has acquired Wilson Gregory Agency, Inc. (WGA), a firm providing accident and surety insurance products in the Newspaper industry.

“We have long admired WGA for being a leader in the Independent Contractor Accident Insurance business. Their wealth of experience in the Newspaper sector is industry defining,” said Daniel F. McNeil, Chairman & CEO of McNeil & Company. “Our companies share similar values. We have both been family-owned for many years and we both take pride in putting the customer first. This acquisition will have mutual benefits. It allows McNeil to expand its program offerings while providing more resources to WGA.”

“Wilson Gregory is proud to join the McNeil family. Dan and the entire McNeil team are consummate professionals who understand niche insurance,” said Mark Gregory, VP of Operations at Wilson Gregory Agency, Inc. “Together, we look forward to expanding our platform and becoming the preeminent leaders of innovative insurance products and solutions to independent contractors throughout the gig economy.”

About McNeil & Company

McNeil & Co. is a nationwide leader in specialized insurance programs. They help customers grow their businesses by offering coverage alongside risk management services. McNeil & Co. was established in 1989 to answer a need for more comprehensive, tailored policies in the emergency services market. They developed a model for specialty insurance programs based on deep industry knowledge. McNeil & Co. differentiates itself by taking an instructive approach to loss control and risk management. Acclaimed products include AdvenSure, AnimalKeepers, ASIP, Car Wash, ESIP (and Benefits), FireWatch, HOMed (O&P Plus), WildPRO, Bar, Tavern, Club program, and BISA. McNeil & Company is owned by Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $12.80 billion in capital at December 31, 2020, that provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. For more information, visit: www.mcneilandcompany.com

About Wilson Gregory Agency, Inc.

For 98 years Wilson Gregory Agency, Inc. (WGA) has provided the Newspaper Industry with innovative accident insurance and surety bond solutions for independent contractors. WGA has partnered with over 1,200 daily Newspapers in the United States to protect the needs of Independent Contractors and Newspapers alike. They provide the Newspaper Industry with affordable insurance programs and unparalleled service. They are the industry leader in the Independent Contractor Accident Insurance business. Wilson Gregory Agency, Inc. currently insures over 125,000 Newspaper Carriers nationwide. For more information, visit: www.wilsongregory.com