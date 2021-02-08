Mechanix Wear Partners with clim8 to Launch First Intelligent Heated Work Gloves

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mechanix Wear, the leader in high-performance hand protection, announced today an official partnership with clim8, the global innovation leader in intelligent thermal technologies for wearables. Through the new collaboration, Mechanix Wear becomes the exclusive workwear glove licensee of clim8® technologies in the U.S. for 2021, which will allow the company to launch the first work glove in the U.S. with an intelligent, self-regulating and activating heating system tailored to each unique individual’s optimum comfort levels.

The partnership between Mechanix Wear and clim8 will enable the companies to develop industry-leading products that thermo-regulate the hands of anyone affected by cold weather. clim8’s intelligent technology allows users to control their heating comfort through the clim8 app, creating a unique thermal profile that automates the gloves to their ideal body temperature. The companies will release a limited edition run of their first intelligent thermal gloves for industrial workers and brand loyalists just in time for winter. Following the limited run, Mechanix Wear and clim8 will announce the product’s full availability later this year.

“Mechanix Wear is dedicated to working with partners who can take our best-in-class hand protection and further its performance and versatility to those on the front lines,” said Michael Hale, CEO at Mechanix Wear. “This collaboration with clim8 will allow us to incorporate unique and innovative thermo-technology to Mechanix Wear’s existing gloves while expanding our product offerings to best address cold weather conditions and environments.”

clim8, the French based company, provides the most advanced heating technologies for optimal & personalized thermal comfort for wearables. Its science proofed technologies use smart devices and sensors that are seamlessly woven into garments to create unique intelligent thermo-regulating experiences for users – using advanced algorithms to automatically react and respond based on the user’s desired activity and comfort level.

“Our thermo-regulation technology is designed to protect those that work or play in cold weather conditions. Through our partnership with Mechanix Wear, we’re able to collaborate with a proven leader in hand protection and technology to develop safe and innovative products and ensure peak performance,” said Florian Miguet, CEO of clim8. “Our launch with Mechanix Wear of the first ever workwear glove with intelligent, thermo-regulated technology is just the start in a series of advancements we’ll be sharing over time.”

