MTF Biologics’ Awarded Premier Regenerative Skin Agreement for Wound Care Innovations with Premier

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Regenerative Skin Tissues with Premier. Effective April 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for MTF Biologics’ portfolio of wound care innovations.

“MTF Biologics is proud to work with Premier to further our mission of saving and healing lives by offering clinicians the most advanced tissues for healing chronic and complex wounds,” said Kim Rounds, Vice President and General Manager of MTF Biologics Wound Care. “By providing MTF Biologics’ wound care solutions to Premier’s membership, thousands of healthcare professionals will now have access to innovations that are clinically proven to heal wounds faster and at a lower cost.”

MTF Biologics is dedicated to developing highly advanced, safe, clinically based and cost-effective wound care solutions that work in concert with the body's natural healing process. Premier’s group purchasing agreement will cover the entire MTF Biologics wound care portfolio including SomaGen® Meshed, Leneva®, AmnioBand® Membrane, AmnioBand® Viable Membrane, AmnioBand® Particulate and AlloPatch® Pliable.

“MTF Biologics has a longstanding commitment to putting patients first,” said Keith Morocko, Vice President of MTF Biologics Contract Administration. “Wound care is a clinical area where there is significant unmet need. We are excited to work with Premier to further our commitment to patients by providing innovative and lifesaving tissues to its extensive network of hospitals and clinicians across the nation.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by advancing tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research. We provide unmatched service, resources, and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of life, people who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers, and clinicians and scientists. Our subsidiary, The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Our subsidiary, Statline, provides specialized communications and technology expertise to organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, as well as the hospitals and patients that they serve. Our sister organization, The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation (Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG) expands our reach to patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org