KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Kuvare’s Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Preferred Shares

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating of BBB- with a Stable Outlook to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc.’s Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A.

Kuvare is a growing, technology-enabled financial services platform focused on providing financial solutions to the underserved middle market. Through its retail business Kuvare offers households in this segment a range of accumulation, protection and health products sold through distribution partners in multiple channels and enhanced through its digital strategy and operating model. Kuvare also offers reinsurance protection solutions to the institutional markets.

On January 29, 2020, KBRA assigned issuer ratings of BBB to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc. (KUS) and Kuvare UK Holdings Limited (KUK).

The preliminary BBB- rating for the Series A Preferred Shares reflects Kuvare’s strong unrestricted cash coverage, reasonable financial leverage, the issuer rating of KUS, and the guarantee provided by KUK. Further, it is KBRA’s expectation that Kuvare will not issue debt obligations that would be both (i) junior in right of payment to Kuvare Holdings’ obligations under its existing senior credit facilities and other debt that is pari passu with such obligations; and (ii) senior in right of payment to the currently planned Series A Preferred Shares offering.

KUS plans a rule 144A offering of approximately $150 to $200 million of Series A Preferred Shares. The securities are expected to pay quarterly or semi-annual dividends with a 30-year mandatory redemption feature. The securities will benefit from liquidity at KUS generated from dividends paid out of its US insurance subsidiaries as well as a guarantee by KUK which benefits from additional dividend capacity from the unrestricted capacity at Kuvare Life Re.

