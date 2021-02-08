MJH Life Sciences™ Adds Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™) to Medical Media Portfolio

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MJH Life Sciences™ today announced it has joined forces with Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™) and its annual #WomenPharmacistDay to enhance support of the group’s mission and pharmacy profession. The latest addition to the medical media company’s portfolio, which includes Pharmacy Times®, strengthens its leadership position in the pharmacy industry.

“MJH Life Sciences™ and Pharmacy Times® are dedicated to further supporting the mission of the Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™) through education, mentorship and communication,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “This powerful group of pharmacist moms falls within in our primary pharmacy market. We feel strongly that we can help foster the growth of the network, vision and next generation of women pharmacists as leaders in the pharmacy industry.”

Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™), the largest professional organization of women pharmacists in the United States, provides support, resources, education and a professional network for pharmacist moms. Founded in April 2017 by Suzanne Soliman, Pharm.D, BCMAS, the group has grown to 35,000 active members and more than 85,000 followers on its social media platforms.

Soliman also founded #WomenPharmacistDay. Each year on October 12, #WomenPharmacistDay celebrates the significant gains that women have made in pharmacy careers, honors the trailblazers who have made such progress possible and recognizes the important contributions that women pharmacists make every day to deliver quality care to patients nationwide.

To help support the group’s mission, Soliman created the Woman Pharmacist of the Year award, which recognizes a woman pharmacist who has made a significant impact on the practice of pharmacy.

“Over the past three years the Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™) has built a vital audience of pharmacy professionals who are advancing the profession and advocating for women and mothers in pharmacy. The alliance with MJH Life Sciences™ serves as a perfect complement to our network and will bring a tremendous number of resources and support for Pharmacist Moms Group, enabling us to further our mission and carve a new pathway for women pharmacists in the United States,” said Soliman.

Soliman will continue in her current role, as founder through the transition of the business.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™)

Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™) is a professional organization of 35,000 women pharmacists in the United States. Women pharmacists support each other as parents and collaborate while sharing their professional expertise.