Meta-e Discovery Partners with Everlaw to Provide Next-Generation Ediscovery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meta-e Discovery LLC, a premiere ediscovery and litigation technology firm, announced today a partnership with Everlaw to streamline litigation workflows remotely and securely. By leveraging Everlaw’s data processing power, users can seamlessly analyze data and collaborate on cases at lightning speed from anywhere in the world.

As the digital universe expands at exponential rates, litigators and internal investigators are tasked with mining through mountains of data and documents. Modern eDiscovery has a growing imperative to quickly uncover the needle-in-a-haystack content that can make or break a case. The combination of Meta-e’s renowned eDiscovery consulting and advisory services and Everlaw’s comprehensive review platform arms legal teams with the tools to quickly and efficiently collect, analyze, and act on evidence.

“Everlaw’s platform is a real game-changer,” said Meta-e CEO Paul McVoy. “At Meta-e, we are committed to leveling the playing field as it relates to discovery. By partnering with Everlaw, we are able to meaningfully advance that cause.”

Meta-e offers full case advisory services, from early case assessment and strategy, to document review, deposition and trial prep, with an approach that is customized to each case. Everlaw folds perfectly into the Meta-e suite of tools, with their collaborative and accessible platform allowing real-time access, so legal teams have the flexibility to securely import and process data without facing infrastructure hurdles. Everlaw and Meta-e’s priority on security, furthers the synergy between the two firms, with each company holding industry leading security credentials.

“In today’s digital world, organizations need turnkey solutions for their legal workflows,” said Everlaw CEO and Founder AJ Shankar. “Meta-e shares our mission in delivering on this promise and brings their stellar reputation for litigation support and consulting layered on top of Everlaw’s technology. We are excited to partner with Meta-e to combine our strengths and enhance our offering to clients.”

About Meta-e

Meta-e Discovery, recognized by the prestigious Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide as a “Trusted Advisor” for the past three years, specializes in managing e-discovery matters, from the largest class action lawsuits and complex litigation to individual single event cases. Meta-e was founded on the principle that all litigants deserve equal access to the knowledge and tools that will help them prosecute their cases. In March 2020, Meta-e achieved ISO27001 certification, the highest level of certification related to data handling and security available in the litigation technology sector. For more information, please contact Adam Adkins at aadkins@metaediscovery.com or via telephone at 1-239-333-6577.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help law firms, government entities, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by 76 out of the AM Law 100, Fortune 100 corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw holds the industry’s highest security clearances, including SOC 2 Type 2 certification, HIPAA compliance, GDPR compliance, and FedRAMP authorization through the U.S. Department of Justice. Everlaw’s North American headquarters is in Oakland, CA and European headquarters is in London, UK. The company is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures. Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.