Arundo and Worley Launch New AI Software Company: DataSeer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industries, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Worley, a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.

Integrating industrial engineering with machine learning, the DataSeer software enables end users to extract data and digitize their industrial diagrams seamlessly.

“We are excited to see customers impressed with an AI application that solves real problems and increases productivity. Unlike most Industrial AI solutions that require integration and configuration, DataSeer is an out-of-the-box B2C software. We are proud of this product and think the best way to continue its growth is by having a dedicated go-to-market concept. DataSeer will continue to be an important part of the offering from Arundo,” said Wayne Purboo, Executive Chair of Arundo.

“DataSeer has revolutionized the way we work with industrial diagrams, enhancing project efficiency. The software enables us to deliver better value to our customers, as we help them along the digital transformation journey,” said Geeta Thakorlal, President of Energy Transition and Digital at Worley.

The DataSeer application significantly reduces the time engineers spend on searching through diagrams, while standardizing data into comma-separated valued outputs and improving quality assurance and control. DataSeer aims to transform the way engineers work.

About Arundo Analytics

Arundo is a software and services company that empowers asset-heavy industries to operationalize analytics solutions, quickly. Our mission is to provide practical software products and services that improve the operation of industrial equipment, systems and processes through enterprise-scale machine learning and analytics. For more information, please visit www.arundo.com, or follow Arundo on Twitter @arundoanalytics.

About Worley

Worley is a global company headquartered in Australia and our purpose is delivering a more sustainable world. Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. As a knowledge-based service provider, we use our knowledge and capabilities to support our customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low carbon future.