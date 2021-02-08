Edgemont Partners Advises Bridges Inc. on Sale to Proud Moments ABA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a premier healthcare investment bank and a leading M&A and capital raising advisor exclusively serving healthcare companies, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Bridges: Educational Services for Children with Autism, Inc. (“Bridges”) in its sale to Proud Moments ABA (“Proud Moments”). The terms of the transaction, which closed on February 5, 2021, were not disclosed.

The Edgemont deal team was led by Rajat Bangar, Managing Director, with execution support from Vice President Brandon Breslow, Associates Omar Champsi and Michael Veverka, and Analyst, Kabir Thakral. This marks the eighth autism services transaction closed by Edgemont’s senior bankers.

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bridges is a leading provider of ABA and other behavioral health services in central New Mexico. Founded and led by Stacy Ertle, Bridges has demonstrated a strong commitment to individuals and families impacted by autism in New Mexico. Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridges posted a record year of performance while continuing to provide uninterrupted service to the New Mexico autism community.

Acquiring Bridges further propels Proud Moments’ growth in the Southwest and accelerates Bridges’ mission to expand access to quality care in a historically underserved community. “ In Proud Moments, Bridges has found the ideal partner to expand Autism services across New Mexico and the Southwest. Our shared commitment to exceptional outcomes for our children and families living with Autism is the cornerstone of everything we do,” said Bridges Founder, Stacy Ertle. “ We are excited to join the Proud Moments team!” she added.

“ The Bridges team has built an incredibly important service for families in the New Mexico community. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with them and their talented therapists and staff and look forward to continuing to provide the gold standard of care for children with autism in this community,” added Eli Rubin, CEO of Proud Moments.

About Bridges

Bridges is central New Mexico’s premier behavioral healthcare provider serving individuals and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder. New Mexico-owned and operated for over 20 years, Bridges is one of the state’s first providers devoted to meeting the needs of individuals and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder. Bridges aims to give children and adults with Autism the tools necessary to reach their fullest potential.

About Proud Moments

Proud Moments is a national organization founded in 2014 with a mission to provide the gold standard of care to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, while allowing their families the ability to affect positive change in their family dynamics. Its highly qualified clinicians possess years of experience and training, and utilize their extensive skills to improve social, behavioral and adaptive skills with individually tailored programs. Proud Moments provides services across New York State, New Jersey, Nevada, Tennessee, Virginia, the Washington DC/Maryland area, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi. The organization offers expert treatment, innovative techniques, and compassionate, child-centered care, scheduled at families' convenience.

About Edgemont Partners

Now in its 20th year, Edgemont ranks among the most active and best-performing independent healthcare M&A and financial advisors in the U.S. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution to healthcare and life sciences companies, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always to prioritize their best interests. Edgemont’s principals have executed 170+ transactions with an aggregate value of $65 billion+.

For more information on Edgemont and how we can best serve you, contact Ben Hughes at +1 (646) 632-3967, or visit our website at www.edgemont.com.

Investment banking services are provided by Edgemont Capital Partners, LP, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.