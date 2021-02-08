Totalmobile Acquires GeoPal to Bolster Field Service Management Offering for Infrastructure and Utilities Markets

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK-based, Field Service Management Software (FSM) company Totalmobile today announces it has completed the acquisition of GeoPal, a Dublin-based provider of mobile workforce management technology, to strengthen its offering in key infrastructure and utilities markets.

The flexible mobile workforce management solution provided by GeoPal is currently used by over 200 organisations and 15,000 users. By providing a range of specialised capabilities such as mobile working and real time dashboards, GeoPal empowers its customers, including Kier, Babcock and Sisk, to experience an increase in profitability, productivity and health and safety compliance.

The acquisition also adds a specialised software as a service (SaaS) solution to Totalmobile’s end-to-end suite of Field Service Management software. This will enable Totalmobile to cater to the unique requirements of the construction, environmental and facilities management sectors.

The highly capable technology provided by GeoPal will be rebranded and launched as Totalmobile’s new ‘Utilise’ product. Utilise provides a flexible SaaS based solution that can be configured to the specific customer requirements within the infrastructure and utility sectors.

It joins Totalmobile’s wide-ranging suite of Field Service Management solutions that cover a range of capabilities including, mobile working, dynamic scheduling, job management, lone working, staff rostering and data analytics.

The acquisition is part of a dual strategy at Totalmobile to combine the most comprehensive suite of FSM products with deep expertise in a range of target vertical markets including facilities and housing, transport and infrastructure, and public sector.

The addition of GeoPal gives Totalmobile an opportunity to cross sell its products within the GeoPal customer base, offering them a more specialised solution that can deliver additional business value.

Jim Darragh, CEO of Totalmobile, said, “Today’s announcement comes shortly after Totalmobile secured significant investment from Bowmark Capital in October 2020. It marks the next step in the company’s acquisition strategy as it looks to continue and accelerate growth.

“More than ever, efficient and transparent remote working is essential for many key infrastructure and utilities organisations, and it is essential that systems are in place to manage the unique risks presented, to protect the health, safety and well-being of employees.

“With GeoPal we have acquired some of the most flexible solutions in the market for managing profitability, productivity and health and safety compliance. We look forward to welcoming their staff and customers to the Totalmobile family.”

Gerard O’Keefe, CEO, GeoPal added, “We are delighted to be joining the Totalmobile family today. We have worked hard to develop a world class solution that facilitates the digital transformation of field operations for Utility and Infrastructure services companies. Joining Totalmobile is fantastic recognition of our success in our chosen sectors.

“We very much look forward to becoming Totalmobile’s centre of excellence for the “Utilise” product, here in Dublin. We will have access to more resources to develop our product further, which will significantly accelerate our growth in the Utility sector.

“I look forward to working with Jim Darragh and his team to broaden the scope of our offering to our existing customers – something I know our customers will be delighted with."

About Totalmobile

Totalmobile is the market leader in field service and mobile workforce management technology, helping organisations deliver more service, of the highest quality and at reduced cost.

Our SaaS based software provides a range of innovative products that deliver a step change in field service performance, mobile worker empowerment and management control. This unlocks cost savings, capacity gains, productivity improvements, compliance assurance and empowers mobile workers to focus on consistently delivering the best service.

For more information, please visit www.totalmobile.co.uk

About GeoPal

GeoPal helps its clients achieve operational excellence using the management insights we deliver through our mobile data capture and analytics solution. We provide a customisable Field Operations Management (FOM) Solution that connects field workers, remote assets and Internet Of Things (IOT) sensors.

Our solution delivers real-time actionable insights to our customers, enabling them to increase the productivity, profitability and health and safety compliance of their enterprises. GeoPal’s client list includes some of the largest Utility Services, Environmental and Facilities Management companies in the UK and Ireland.