Celanese Extends and Enhances Key Carbon Monoxide Feedstock Contract for Singapore Acetyls Site

DALLAS & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced its Singapore subsidiary, Celanese Singapore Pte. Ltd., has recently extended its long-term contract with Linde Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd. for the supply of carbon monoxide to its Singapore acetyls chemical facility located on Jurong Island, Singapore. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Linde operates large integrated gasification facilities in Singapore to produce gases including hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Celanese began its acetic acid operations in Singapore in 2000 and has been supplied by Linde since 2004.

Carbon monoxide is a key feedstock in the production of acetic acid. The extended contract will provide Celanese’s Singapore facility with an ongoing, reliable and strategically advantaged supply of carbon monoxide for its 600 kiloton acetic acid plant and acetyls production processes.

“Linde has been a valued partner for Celanese as our carbon monoxide supplier to the Singapore site, and this extension will continue to provide the site with a flexible and reliable supply of carbon monoxide supporting our acetyl chain business,” said John Fotheringham, Senior Vice President, Acetyls. “Our close cooperation with Linde has enabled Celanese to enhance our operational flexibility in support of our long-term strategy based upon low cost, flexible production designed to meet our customers’ needs in all regions of the world.”

“Linde is proud to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Celanese, a key global customer, while putting our Singapore business in an even stronger position for the future,” remarked Binod Patwari, Head of ASEAN, Linde. “This reflects our commitment to the region and, in particular, to our business and customers in Singapore. We look forward to continue working closely with Celanese to meet their supply needs safely and reliably.”

With manufacturing and distribution in all regions, Celanese is a leading, global producer of acetic acid, which is a basic chemical used in paints and coatings, adhesives, food packaging and construction materials. The Celanese Singapore facility produces acetyl intermediate products including acetic acid, butyl acetate, ethyl acetate, VAE emulsions and VAM, among other chemical products.

About Linde plc

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the Company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Risk factors include those that are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.