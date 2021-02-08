CasperLabs to Join China’s BSN as a Blockchain Partner

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, CasperLabs announced a partnership with China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN). The Casper Network will be available to BSN’s global network of developers immediately upon Casper's mainnet launch in Q1 2021.

Founded in Spring 2020 by Red Date Technology, BSN is an infrastructure initiative backed by the Chinese government to accelerate blockchain adoption in China and beyond. The BSN is a platform that provides developers with easy onboarding into public and private blockchains they can use to build applications with reduced operational costs, improved flexibility, and better regulatory oversight. Since its launch, the BSN has deployed more than 120 public city nodes across China, serving as data centers dedicated to running and processing transactions on the blockchain networks supported by BSN. The vision of the BSN is to build a “Digital Silk Road”, establishing China as a major player in the global evolution of Web3, and building more efficient communication and coordination with the West.

“We are happy to be working with CasperLabs to provide developers with the best protocol for building decentralized applications. We invite Casper to join our operations in China.”

- Yifan He, CEO, Red Date Technology and Director, BSN

The partnership between CasperLabs and BSN will cement the role of Casper in the world's decentralized global infrastructure, providing enterprises and developers alike with access to the powerful capabilities of the public network. The integration will bring Casper’s unique combination of scalability, security and decentralization to the BSN ecosystem.

"Casper is the first fully decentralized, scalable and highly secure proof-of-stake blockchain. The CasperLabs team is committed to providing professional services and support to the growing number of enterprise organizations that are gravitating to blockchain technology to unlock value from existing assets, like contracts. Via our close partnership with BSN, we look forward to helping promote the continued adoption of this important public technology across global markets."

- Mrinal Manohar, CEO and co-founder, CasperLabs

Over the weekend, BSN and CasperLabs completed a virtual signing ceremony, establishing the partnership and bringing together the teams to celebrate the next phase of Casper’s adoption in China. Omer Ozden, Chairman of RockTree Capital, a co-founding investor in CasperLabs, was critical in the formation of the partnership.

“RockTree are honored to have helped bring BSN and CasperLabs together to form a partnership here today. We have immense confidence in both the Red Date and CasperLabs teams to spearhead the adoption of the Casper network and blockchain technology in China.”

- Omer Ozden, Chairman of RockTree Capital

For more information about the Casper network and CasperLabs, please visit CasperLabs.io.

ABOUT CASPER

Casper lets organizations of all kinds realize the power and potential of blockchain technology. The Casper protocol, which will launch on mainnet in Q1 2021, powers the first fully decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain network. Casper allows businesses to create new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset, without compromising on performance or security.

ABOUT CASPERLABS

CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications.