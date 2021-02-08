Paradox Launches Video to Accelerate Hiring with Simple, Engaging Experiences Across the Recruiting Process

Olivia, a conversational AI assistant by Paradox, launched a video enhancement today that enables video skills to be used throughout the entire process of hiring with a mobile-friendly focus.

Olivia's video enhancements can launch real-time video interviews on any device. Hiring teams don't need to manually send video links, Olivia automatically includes video links when she schedules and sends the calendar invite. (Photo: Business Wire)

Olivia can invite candidates to join a quick video chat with a simple link, right in the event conversation. No usernames or passwords needed. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paradox, the leading conversational AI platform helping talent acquisition teams automate tasks like applicant screening, interview scheduling, and mobile-first candidate communications, announced the launch of new video products to streamline virtual recruiting and create more engaging multimedia experiences in the hiring process.

Paradox’s new video features extend across the company's core products, giving clients the flexibility to use video for a variety of use cases, without needing to buy an additional tool.

Some of the ways Paradox’s clients are using video include:

Sharing employer brand or employee-generated video directly in conversations: For employers wanting to give candidates an inside look at their company’s culture, ambitious mission, or day-in-the-life from current employees, Paradox’s AI assistant Olivia can share video content directly in chat — simplifying the user experience for candidates.

For employers wanting to give candidates an inside look at their company’s culture, ambitious mission, or day-in-the-life from current employees, Paradox’s AI assistant Olivia can share video content directly in chat — simplifying the user experience for candidates. Streamlining and simplifying the initial screening and interviewing process: In some cases, particularly high-volume hourly recruiting, bringing candidates into an office for an in-person interview adds unneeded complexity to the process. Olivia can now invite candidates to record short video responses to standard pre-screen or interview questions — without needing to download any new software. They simply record from their phone or laptop, and Olivia will share the responses directly with the recruiter.

In some cases, particularly high-volume hourly recruiting, bringing candidates into an office for an in-person interview adds unneeded complexity to the process. Olivia can now invite candidates to record short video responses to standard pre-screen or interview questions — without needing to download any new software. They simply record from their phone or laptop, and Olivia will share the responses directly with the recruiter. Hosting simple video interviews with a standalone solution — or integrated with Zoom, Teams, Skype, Webex, and more: If recruiting teams aren’t using a video interviewing platform already, they can use Paradox’s native video to host live 1:1 interviews. Alternatively, they can integrate Paradox with Zoom, Teams, Skype, Webex, Bluejeans, and more to automatically include video links when Olivia schedules an interview and sends a calendar invite.

“We’ve seen our clients hiring in ways we couldn’t have imagined just a year ago,” said Adam Godson, Chief Product Officer at Paradox. “Virtual hiring is just part of how we hire now, and Paradox’s new video features help make sure face-to-face connection isn’t lost in that virtual world. Our goal has always been to put the candidate at the center of everything we build — video is another way to enrich those connections.”

Several Fortune 500 companies are already using Paradox’s video features in unique ways, including Compass Group — a multinational that employs more than 500,000 hourly workers. For Compass Group, Paradox video combines the power of conversational AI with video capabilities to create exceptional virtual hiring event experiences for candidates — while also giving recruiters a simple way to navigate the virtual hiring process.

“Virtual interviews have allowed us to engage candidates at scale while retaining the personalization of in-person hiring events,” said Alexandra Miller, Senior Talent Acquisition Manager at Compass Group. “Everything is mobile-first, which offers flexibility for candidates and hiring managers to converse whenever and wherever it’s most convenient.”

For more information about Paradox’s video capabilities, check out paradox.ai/video.

About Paradox

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world’s largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald’s, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.

Olivia, the company’s conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive’s Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes’ Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai.