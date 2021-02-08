PatientFi® Enters Partnership with Allergan Aesthetics to Provide Natrelle® Breast Implant Financing Options to Patients

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi®, a point of sale financing company that helps make elective procedures more affordable for patients, announces it has entered into a co-marketing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, to provide financing options for patients interested in breast augmentation with Natrelle® Breast Implants.

According to 117 of prospective breast augmentation patients, 85% agreed that a monthly payment plan would motivate them to schedule a surgery sooner. By way of this partnership, Natrelle® breast augmentation patients will be able to finance their surgery via a monthly payment plan.

PatientFi® is ranked highly amongst patients, most notably for its high approval rates, soft credit check application, friendly 0% APR promotional financing plans ranging from 6 to 24 months and its 5-star rated customer service. For medical providers, PatientFi® offers a 100% digital, point of sale platform which allows provider staff to quickly process financing applications start to finish in just a few clicks. With highly competitive merchant processing fees and a quick and easy transaction portal, PatientFi® helps medical providers promote and convert more elective procedures like breast augmentation by increasing patients’ ability to afford treatment and achieve the outcome they desire.

“ We are thrilled to be partnering with Allergan Aesthetics to help provide a new approach to patient financing for women seeking Natrelle® breast augmentation. Breast augmentation continues to see the highest demand among all surgical procedures performed by plastic surgeons. Removing the barrier of affordability for patients with our unique financing alternative creates a 'win-win' for medical providers and patients. Our partnership allows practices to address the unmet financial needs of many patients and in turn, grow their case volume,” says Todd Watts, PatientFi® CEO & Co-Founder.

Richard Egan, Vice President, Marketing, Plastic Surgery and Regenerative Medicine at Allergan Aesthetics, comments, “ We know that over 5 million women are considering elective breast augmentation in the next two years, and yet 75% of patients are unable to pay cash for their procedure. Allergan Aesthetics is committed to providing patients access to the treatments and procedures they are seeking, which is why partnering with PatientFi® was a clear choice to fulfill this need in the marketplace.”

If you are a medical provider and would like to begin offering PatientFi® in your practice, complete their online merchant application through the link below.

http://signup.PatientFi.com

About PatientFi

PatientFi® is a technology based, point of sale financing company that partners with medical providers to offer their patients personalized payment plans to pay for elective procedures. Serving a broad network of medical specialties, including but not limited to plastic surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology, dentistry and fertility, PatientFi’s goal is to expand patient access to elective healthcare treatments & procedures by helping remove the barrier of affordability. For more information, visit www.patientfi.com.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

