BioVentrix Receives 2021 NUB Status 1 Reimbursement Renewal in Germany for the Revivent TC TransCatheter Ventricular Enhancement System

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioVentrix, Inc., a privately held medical device company focused on treating congestive heart failure (CHF) via Transcatheter based Ventricular Restoration (TCVR), today announced that the German Institute for Hospital Remuneration (InEK) has renewed the NUB Status 1 reimbursement designation in Germany for the Revivent TC™ TransCatheter Ventricular Enhancement System used in LIVE™ Therapy (Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement).

In addition to the standard reimbursement based on the Diagnosis-Related Group, or DRG of the device, NUB Status 1 allows hospitals to negotiate supplemental reimbursement for LIVE Therapy based on its recognition as an innovative medical device with the potential to improve the standard of care for patients.

“We are very pleased that the InEK continues to support patient access to our innovative LIVE Therapy, which published studies have shown improves heart function, patient symptoms, activity level and quality of life for patients with scarred hearts after a heart attack,” said BioVentrix CEO Ken Miller.

LIVE Therapy uses the Revivent TC System to exclude scar tissue on the left ventricle that has occurred from a heart attack so the healthy portion of the heart can operate more efficiently. Micro-anchors are implanted and designed to remodel the heart to a more normal shape and size and reduce wall stress, which has been shown to improve blood flow throughout the body.1

About BioVentrix

BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California (USA). BioVentrix’s mission is to improve and expand the treatment available for congestive heart failure caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease with reduced blood flow), through the development of less invasive, catheter-based approaches.

The Revivent TC System has received the CE Mark and is commercially available in Europe, where adoption is expanding. In the U.S., the company is currently enrolling patients in its pivotal trial of the Revivent TC System, the ALIVE Trial.

For additional information please visit www.bioventrix.com.