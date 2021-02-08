KBRA Releases Research: Technology and Banking—Accelerating Into the Future

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research which provides our current views on how technology is reshaping the community and regional banking sector. We examine technology’s paradigm shift in how banks interact with consumers and commercial entities and COVID-19’s impact on accelerating the financial industry’s digital transformation.

The report focuses on three key areas including lending, deposits, and processing with specific examples and benchmarking from within KBRA’s rated universe of banks. In addition, the report provides KBRA’s view on technology-forward banking models including digital banks, payments-oriented banks, banking-as-a-service models, and others, to determine how they have already brought lasting changes to the banking industry. We believe the speed of transition in the industry will continue to accelerate and we have taken a constructive position for the future of technology-forward banking models.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts
M Scott Durant, Senior Director
+1 (301) 969-3248
scott.durant@kbra.com

Brian Ropp, Senior Director
+1 (301) 969-3244
brian.ropp@kbra.com

Jason Szelc, Senior Director
+1 (301) 969-3174
jason.szelc@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2438
jscott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact
Nish Kumar, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-3372
nkumar@kbra.com

