KBRA Releases Research: Technology and Banking—Accelerating Into the Future

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research which provides our current views on how technology is reshaping the community and regional banking sector. We examine technology’s paradigm shift in how banks interact with consumers and commercial entities and COVID-19’s impact on accelerating the financial industry’s digital transformation.

The report focuses on three key areas including lending, deposits, and processing with specific examples and benchmarking from within KBRA’s rated universe of banks. In addition, the report provides KBRA’s view on technology-forward banking models including digital banks, payments-oriented banks, banking-as-a-service models, and others, to determine how they have already brought lasting changes to the banking industry. We believe the speed of transition in the industry will continue to accelerate and we have taken a constructive position for the future of technology-forward banking models.

Click here to view the report.

