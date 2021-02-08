BAE Systems to Power University of Vermont Research Vessel with Emission-Reducing Electric Power and Propulsion System

BAE Systems’ HybriGen® Power and Propulsion system will help reduce both carbon emissions and the use of fuel by the University of Vermont's maritime research vessel. The vessel will serve as a floating classroom and lab for students on Lake Champlain. (Photo credit: BAE Systems)

ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems, a leader in electric propulsion solutions, has been selected by Chartwell Marine to supply the electric hybrid power and propulsion system for a new maritime research vessel for the University of Vermont. As part of the contract, BAE Systems will supply and integrate the hybrid system, working with the vessel’s builder, Derecktor Shipyard.

BAE Systems’ HybriGen® Power and Propulsion system will help reduce both carbon emissions and the use of fuel by the vessel, which will serve as a floating classroom and lab for students of the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources conducting research on Lake Champlain.

“Using green energy to power transportation in the water is an essential part of establishing cleaner waterways and harbors in places where we live, work, and visit,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “This proven and reliable technology will create a new and sustainable way for the University of Vermont to conduct its critical research.”

The fully integrated HybriGen Power and Propulsion system includes electric motors, variable speed generators, battery-based energy storage system, and vessel auxiliary power with shore power charging. The technology creates a clean form of power and propulsion for the vessel and its auxiliary power needs such as heat, air conditioning, lighting, and working deck gear. The electric-powered components not only provide emission-reducing benefits to the environment, but also create a smooth ride for passengers and help operators save on maintenance costs.

The technology builds on the company’s 20-plus years of experience developing and integrating power and propulsion systems. Those systems power more than 13,000 transit buses around the globe, including cities such as Boston, New York, and San Francisco. The new system leverages that core technology for the water with controls and components that have passed certification and inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard.