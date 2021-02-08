Previon™ and Spectrum Solutions™ Partner to Deliver First Provider-Ordered COVID-19 At-Home PCR Test Kit

YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Previon™, the leader in providing at-home patient testing kits, healthcare screening and patient engagement communications, announced it has partnered with Spectrum Solutions™, manufacturer of the first FDA EUA-authorized saliva collection kit for COVID-19 testing. The companies will collaborate to aid any organization in delivering at-home COVID-19 test kits throughout the United States. Previon will begin shipping kits in early February 2021 from its state-of-the-art fulfillment center, satisfying overflow production for Spectrum Solutions wide range of clients.

“Getting tests to essential workers who may need to be tested often is vital, as COVID-19 continues to surge,” said Joel Luce, CEO of Previon. “Our partnership with Spectrum Solutions makes Previon the only company with an ‘under-one-roof’ capability to manage large scale, at-home test fulfillment, from design to production for COVID-19 and other conditions.”

Previon custom-engineered and manufactured packaging for the use of Spectrum’s SDNA-1000 saliva collection kits. Kits include tailored patient letters, along with instructions to return the kit to the specified labs. Spectrum’s series of FDA EUA authorizations have created a direct path for CLIA-certified laboratories wanting to offer saliva-based COVID-19 testing by using Spectrum’s right of reference data and a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). For medical groups, this additionally expands testing access and availability with the option to assay the test in their own lab or the ability to use any number of authorized labs nationwide. Any company may utilize Previon Preventive Care as a Service™ (PCaaS™), their partnerships and processes to deliver physician-directed tests quickly and economically to individuals’ homes. Once returned to the authorized testing lab, test results are delivered back to the provider in about two days.

"Testing is the purposeful pursuit of knowledge and understanding, a window providing visibility into the disease,” said Leslie Titus Bryant, spokesperson for Spectrum Solutions. “This partnership with Previon delivers the at-home saliva-based testing option medical groups have been requesting to not only mitigate unnecessary in-clinic viral exposure but provide patients a quicker path to informed decisions and treatment.”

With PCaaS, Previon can engineer an at-home testing solution for virtually any type of test healthcare providers and corporations require. This includes multiple COVID-19 tests, A1C, CRC FIT screening and others. With Previon, payers, health systems, ACOs, employer groups, government programs and other providers can rely on one partner to deliver physician-directed tests quickly and economically to individuals’ homes. Previon’s complementary approach to providing engagement communications gives providers a single source for test fulfillment and communications campaigns ranging from health education to sequencing and follow-up navigation messaging that guides and informs test performance and ultimately screening rates and outcomes. For more information call 888-685-7100 or email sales@previon.com.

About Spectrum Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Spectrum Solutions and its medical device and services division, Spectrum DNA, focus their concentrated industry expertise on engineering innovative end-to-end solutions for both clinical diagnostic projects and commercial product plans. A single-source provider of on-site medical device development and manufacturing, custom packaging, kitting, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Its bio-sample collection devices, patented technologies, and dedicated services deliver measurable process optimization, unprecedented efficiency, and unmatched global scalability. For more information, please visit spectrumsolution.com/SDNA.

About Previon

Previon is the nation’s leading preventive healthcare technology company featuring innovative Preventive Care as a Service (PCaaS), patented preventive care test kits, turnkey patient outreach systems, and compliance communications. Follow Previon on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn. Learn more about The Previon Way™ by visiting us at Previon.com.