AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Echelon Property & Casualty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to C (Weak) from C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “ccc” from “b-” of Echelon Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Echelon) (Chicago, IL). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in the interactive rating process.

The ratings of Echelon reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The downgrade of the ratings is the result of the removal of one notch of lift previously afforded to Echelon as a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Insurance Company, Inc. (Guardian). The rating action follows the sale of all outstanding shares of Echelon’s stock to Lockhart Companies, Inc, Guardian’s ultimate parent, in December 2020. In addition, Echelon’s ERM assessment was revised to marginal from appropriate since the company no longer benefits from Guardian’s ERM program.

