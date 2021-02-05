Heavy Snowfall Across Country Brings Risk of Infestations

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Many Americans are left digging out as extreme winter weather battered much of the country this week, and more is on the way. Despite the hours of shoveling ahead, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is warning Americans there may be more than just snow piles to worry about. Rodents invade an estimated 21 million U.S. homes each winter, but with extreme winter events such as this, that number could climb higher.

“In response to large snow events like what much of the U.S. experienced this week, disease-carrying pests such as rodents and cockroaches flock to homes in search of food, water and shelter from the elements,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the NPMA. “While our focus may shift to salting sidewalks and shoveling driveways, proper pest prevention should also be at the top of the list as infestations can cause significant property damage and threaten our health.”

To prevent unwanted pests this winter, NPMA recommends the following tips:

Seal cracks and holes on the outside of the home, including areas where utilities and pipes enter.

Replace loose mortar and weather-stripping around the basement foundation and windows as mice can fit through an opening as small as a dime.

Screen vents and openings to chimneys to prevent rodents and wildlife from entering.

Keep attics, basements and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry to prevent moisture build-up.

Keep trees and shrubs trimmed away from the home and cut back limbs overhanging the roof.

If you suspect a pest infestation in your home, contact a licensed pest professional to inspect and treat the pest problem.

For more information about pest prevention, visit www.PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.