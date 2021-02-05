Deliver Happiness, One Card at a Time

MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new subscription box service for greeting cards is being introduced by Carlson Craft, today’s leader in fine stationery printing. Designed to make it more convenient than ever to celebrate meaningful connections, #HappinessDelivered is a new online way to purchase boutique-quality cards with bright and cheerful themes, on a subscription basis, one box at a time.

Around the world, the pandemic has pushed a pause button on celebrating so many of life's special occasions, from graduations and weddings to holidays. The simple act of writing a letter or sending a card invites us to stay connected. Carlson Craft is making it possible to have happiness delivered to your doorstep, so you can pay it forward one card at a time, without leaving the safety of your home.

“Nothing feels better than getting a super-cute greeting card in the mail, except maybe sending one!” said Tara Sikel, Director of Marketing for Carlson Craft. “The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us. This carefully curated subscription box is our way of making it easy for our customers to deliver happiness to their friends and family.”

Carlson Craft is offering a #HappinessDelivered stationery box for every season, starting this spring. The Spring Box includes 8 unique designs, each individually wrapped with its own matching envelope to keep ensembles pristine before sending to that very special someone.

Each box showcases a variety of Carlson Craft’s most popular specialty print processes including letterpress, foil stamping, raised thermography and state-of-the-art digital printing. Customers receive two of each exclusive design -- for a total of 16 premium cards – at a cost of less than $2 each, plus free shipping.

Learn more about #HappinessDelivered on Facebook or Instagram.

About Carlson Craft

Carlson Craft has been a trusted leader in the print industry for more than 70 years. The company began as a printer of fine stationery such as wedding invitations and has expanded to include all occasions as well as holiday cards and promotional print materials. Carlson Craft combines the art of print with past and present technology to produce quality, on-trend products while continuing to forge a new path for the future of specialty print and finishing.