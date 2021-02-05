WSB Titan Announces Acquisition of D.L. Building Materials

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSB Titan (“Titan”), a subsidiary of GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today announced the completion of the acquisition of D.L. Building Materials, Inc. (“DL”).

Founded in 1988, DL is a leading supplier of wallboard, acoustical ceilings, steel framing, insulation and related building products serving Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec markets through two locations in Gatineau, QC and Kingston, ON. With the addition of DL, GMS expands its Canadian presence to begin service of the greater Ottawa-Gatineau, ON-QC market, the sixth largest metropolitan area in Canada and the federal capitol city. The acquisition also marks GMS’s first location in the Quebec market as it continues to execute on strategic expansion goals in Canada.

Founder Richard Davis, General Manager Shana Davis and their entire team will continue to lead the business going forward. DL locations will continue to operate under the D.L. Building Materials brand and in connection with Titan’s existing seven locations operating across Southern Ontario as Watson Building Supplies to service customers across the region.

“Over a 30-plus year history, we’ve always prided ourselves on quality service, superior operations and an entrepreneurial culture,” remarked Mr. Davis. He added, “I’m thrilled for our employees, customers and vendors to see that legacy continue in partnership with the Titan / GMS family and am looking forward to a truly bright future for our business.”

Travis Hendren, President of WSB Titan, commented “We’re excited to formally welcome Richard, Shana and the entire DL team. We have a long relationship with DL and been working together for over a decade but welcome them becoming part of GMS. Today represents a strategically significant milestone for the company as we enter the Ottawa market and continue to build out the industry’s most comprehensive nationwide platform.”

About WSB Titan:

Headquartered in Vaughan, ON and founded in 2009, WSB Titan is the largest wallboard distributor in Canada and operates from a network of over 30 distribution locations across six Canadian Provinces stretching from Vancouver Island to Quebec.

For more information about WSB Titan, please visit www.wsbtitan.com.

About GMS:

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 260 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.

