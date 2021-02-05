Champion Motorcycle Rider Josh Herrin and Fresh n’ Lean Ambassador Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Fastest Motorcycle Elbow Drag

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of America’s most popular and successful motorcycle road racers and Fresh n’ Lean ambassador, Josh Herrin has a new title to add to his resume –GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder. On December 4th Herrin secured the prestigious record title when he beat the clock by holding his elbow to the ground for 30 meters while riding his Yamaha R6 at 162.4 kilometers per hour. The attempt took place on the West Riverside Loop at Buttonwillow Raceway Park near Bakersfield, California.

Setting this record title has been important to Herrin, who is fueled by organic prepared meal company Fresh n’ Lean.

“ For me, winning is more than just a race, it’s also about pushing yourself beyond what you thought was possible. Achieving this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title is next level and it would not have been possible without Fresh n’ Lean,” said Josh Herrin.

A MotoAmerica Superstock and Superbike Champion, Herrin and his team had two trial runs before the successful record-breaking effort on December 4.

“ Our congratulations to Josh for taking on this challenge and finding a way to accomplish it. His perseverance is inspiring not only to us and a generation of riders,” said Thomas Asseo, Fresh n’ Lean Co-CEO.

For Herrin, holding his elbow down continuously for 30 meters with an approximate 60 degrees of lean presented a huge challenge that he successfully overcame to achieve this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.

For more information about Josh Herrin, please visit www.youtube.com/c/JoshHerrin2

About Guinness World Records

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

About Fresh n' Lean

With a philosophy and a desire to reinvent the concept of fast food, founder and CEO Laureen Asseo leads Fresh n' Lean, the largest organic meal delivery service in the United States. Fresh n' Lean specializes in organic dishes made without preservatives, gluten, hormones or added sugar. The recipes are prepared with care and delivered direct to consumers providing a quality meal experience that is readily available when the consumer desires. Laureen's brother Thomas Asseo joined in 2011 as Co-CEO and together they are leading a talented team toward a healthy eating revolution.